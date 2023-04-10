Pentagon’s leaked docs show Russia and China’s reach in Latin America and the Caribbean

The Haiti National Police force is increasingly being outgunned by deadly, warring gangs that have expanded their reach beyond Port-au-Prince, the capital. - Jose A. Iglesias/El Nuevo Herald/TNS
A recent leak of U.S. classified intelligence reports appears to confirm what many Latin America and Caribbean watchers have warned about in recent years: Russia and China are trying to gain a foothold amid waning U.S. leadership. Screenshots of some of those documents obtained by the Miami Herald show that Russian mercenaries were planning to pitch a plan to provide security in Haiti after months of unsuccessful negotiations led by the United States to form a multinational force to help tackle escalating armed gang violence in the Caribbean nation. They also reveal that the Russian government...