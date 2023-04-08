People do not necessarily become happier at older age, study finds

A large study in South Korea exploring the relationship between age and well-being revealed that whether well-being improves in advanced age or not depends on the personality traits of agreeableness and neuroticism. Notably, well-being did not increase in advanced age in people with low agreeableness and high neuroticism. The study was published in Applied Psychology: Health and Well-being. Researchers studying how happiness and well-being change with age in the past decades reported an interesting relationship. Going towards midlife, happiness tends to decrease. As people move towards midlife...
'Ridiculous claim': Doctor destroys Trump judge's ruling axing abortion drug
April 08, 2023
A core part of the ruling by Trump-appointed Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk on Friday halting longstanding Food and Drug Administration of mifepristone for nonsurgical abortions is his claim that the FDA had never properly considered the harms of abortion procedures on the women having them.
But that's nonsense, reproductive care Dr. Jennifer Conti told CNN's Anderson Cooper.
"I just want to ask you ... the judge in the case was saying that one of the things the FDA has not taken into account enough is the psychological effect that taking this drug has on women," said Cooper. "This drug has been around now for some two decades. Is there proof of that? I mean, is what he said accurate?"
"No, not at all," said Conti. "And I mean, I think you can tell from my eye rolling, that's a ridiculous claim. We've got over 20 years of collected data with millions of women who use this medication, millions of people who have used it, and also lots of really good research."
RELATED: 'Severe, almost unimaginable cost': Physicians react to ruling placing abortion pill use in jeopardy
On the contrary, Conti said, all the evidence indicates that Kacsmaryk's ruling is what will cause psychological harm to women.
"There's really a great powerhouse research coming out of UCSF, and they call themselves ANSIRH, where they really look forward, actually, at people who were denied abortion care, and that is the population of people they find who actually have the most psychological, psychological damage," said Conti.
Watch below or at the link:
Dr. Jennifer Conti dismantles abortion medication ruling www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trump’s charges are about business records. They’re also about how he treats women.
April 08, 2023
Donald Trump called the investigation into his alleged $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels a “witch hunt.” At a recent rally, the former president insulted her looks and implied that Daniels wasn’t good looking enough to have an affair with — a line of attack he’s used before on women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.
“That wouldn’t be the one!” he told the crowd gathered in Waco, Texas, in late March, shortly before he was indicted. “There is no one. We have a great first lady.” In the background, supporters held up signs reading, “Witch Hunt.”
On Tuesday, as Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in New York, his campaign sold “NOT GUILTY” T-shirts online with a fake mug shot for $47. They claimed to have raised millions in the days following his indictment.
The charges against Trump aren’t about whether he had an affair with Daniels, but whether he falsified records to conceal criminal conduct, hiding damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election. But the investigation, and Trump’s reaction, has put a spotlight on his history with women, one that sparked protests around the country after his 2017 inauguration and helped set the stage for the explosion of the #MeToo movement.
Trump has regularly spoken about women in crude terms — consistently deriding Hillary Clinton and calling her a “nasty woman,” repeatedly calling women dogs, saying former Fox News host Megyn Kelly had “blood coming out of her wherever” after she moderated a debate, and attacking the looks of a woman GOP primary opponent. A month before the 2016 election, a tape surfaced in which Trump described grabbing women by their genitals. Days later, two women spoke out about Trump’s alleged sexual misconduct. More followed, with accounts in multiple news outlets describing misconduct spanning decades. Trump has denied many of these allegations.
Trump’s response to his recent charges mirrors his reaction to a long list of past instances of legal scrutiny, which gender experts say is not surprising — and shows how the former president’s history of toxic masculinity might continue to play a role in his campaign for president.
“It's so ironic that he’s using the gendered language of a ‘witch hunt,’” said Juliet A. Williams, a professor of gender studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. “His point is to say, ‘Obviously, it would be beyond straining credulity to think anyone would really care about my dalliance with a porn star, about the beliefs or views of the porn star … so this must be a partisan witch hunt.’”
Supporters wait before Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport Saturday in Waco, Texas on March 25, 2023.
(Nathan Howard/AP)
It’s unclear whether such behavior will negatively impact this latest run, but past controversies have not rocked his standing among many of his supporters.
The case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg isn’t Trump’s only legal peril. He faces investigations tied to accusations of election interference in Georgia during the 2020 election and mishandling of classified documents. Separately, the first of two civil defamation lawsuits filed by author E. Jean Carroll is scheduled to go to trial this month. Carroll claims Trump raped her in the mid-1990s. Trump has denied the allegation, and both Carroll and Trump are expected to testify in the trial.
Melissa Deckman, a political scientist and CEO of the Public Religion Research Institute, said any impact from the indictment will be the result of fatigue around his legal troubles — not because Republican primary voters perceive wrongdoing.
Among the Americans most likely to support Trump, views on morality and public figures have shifted in recent years. In 2011, 30 percent of White evangelicals said that "an elected official who commits an immoral act in their personal life can still behave ethically and fulfill their duties in their public and professional life." In 2020, the most recent year for which there is available data, 68 percent of White evangelicals agreed with the statement. A similar trend has played out among Republicans — the survey showed a shift from 36 percent in 2011 to 72 percent in 2020.
Deckman said many in his party ignored Trump’s personal life and many controversies.
“Republicans coalesced around Trump, irrespective of the personal and morality issues, because the policies were more important,” she said. “For many evangelicals it became a far more transactional relationship — ‘we might essentially be willing to overlook those things about his past because when it comes to policies, he's going to fight on our behalf.”
Kelly Dittmar, director of research at the Center for American Women and Politics, said it’s possible that some of Trump’s supporters are sympathetic toward the former president because he has primed them to believe he is a victim of unfair attacks. Dittmar pointed to PRRI data that showed 34 percent of Americans agreed that “these days, society seems to punish men just for acting like men.”
“It’s this idea that you're just trying to take this privileged White man down,” she said. “Underlying that are feelings among many in his base that they are under attack in this ‘woke’ era — because they’re White, because they’re male, because they’re privileged.”
Still, Trump remains a unique candidate for the ways in which his history of controversies have not sunk his popularity. While the #MeToo movement helped lead Democrats to wins in the 2018 midterms, Trump’s own behavior with women didn’t play a huge part in his 2020 reelection bid, which was dominated by the pandemic and economy. Whether that’s repeated in next year’s primaries or a potential 2024 rematch with President Joe Biden remains to be seen.
Trump’s trial on the New York charges may not start for a year, and could coincide with the start of Republican primary elections. The charges focus on his alleged payments to Daniels, but prosecutors also described hush-money payments to a former Playboy model and a doorman. It marks the first time a former president has ever been criminally charged.
Former President Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City.
(Andrew Kelly/AP)
"These are felony crimes in New York state, no matter who you are,” Bragg said of the charges Tuesday. “We cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct."
Williams drew a connection to the conduct of former Democratic President Bill Clinton, who had an extramarital relationship in the 1990s with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky that he tried to cover up. He also paid $850,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by Paula Jones, a former Arkansas state employee. Clinton denied wrongdoing and his legal settlement did not include an admission of guilt
“It's remarkable that in decades of U.S. history, with all the complexities of governance and the law and cultural change, that these two presidents are likely to face their most long standing and possibly most trenchant legal challenges having to do with sexual misbehavior,” she said. “It just can't be a coincidence.”
It’s a connection Trump supporters are drawing, too.
“Some people are already saying, ‘Yeah, the Clinton-Lewinsky affair is the relevant implicit reference point, and if Clinton could get away with it, then it would be unfair partisanship if Trump did not get away with it now,” she said.
Deckman noted the irony in such comparisons.
“A lot of these evangelical leaders in the late 1990s lambasted Bill Clinton for having an affair in the White House. And so I think that's why many people took note of the sudden and drastic change [in polling],” Deckman said.
She added: “I think more Americans in general have been increasingly willing to disregard some immoral actions and overlook that sort of thing. But really, among White evangelicals and Trump, it seems to be that all has been forgiven in lots of ways as long as you're standing with them in terms of the policy.”
There’s not a lot of legal precedent for the charges brought against Trump. Former U.S. Sen. John Edwards, a Democrat who ran for president in 2008, was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2011 on charges of violating campaign finance laws tied to an extramarital affair. Edwards was ultimately acquitted on one count and a jury could not reach a verdict on other charges. The federal government declined to retry Edwards.
Williams said these cases involve powerful men who somehow let their guard down when it came to women and sex. It’s a level of confidence that is more prevalent in men.
“They think there’s an invincibility or a cloak of entitlement,” she said.
Donald Trump boards his airplane at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida in March 2023.
(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images)
Dittmar pointed out that in the media, Daniels is usually identified with her work as an adult film star, which may delegitimize her experiences to the public.
“There's a discounting of her and a disbelief of her, because of how we characterize women who engage in that work,” she said.
Williams said Trump’s efforts to get back into the White House come as issues involving sexual harassment, abortion access and gender identity are boiling to the surface. Several popular Republicans who are considering a bid for president have emphasized policy priorities like restricting transgender people’s rights and banning teachings about sexual identity and orientation in schools.
“He represents the culture wars and a simmering resentment, if not contempt, for women, that's very much in the shadow of the activism that began in the 1960s and continues to this day,” she said.
Williams said Trump’s attitudes toward women and feminism are a central aspect of what he’s selling to voters. It’s a dynamic that was key to his 2016 campaign, as he encouraged his supporters to chant “lock her up” about Hillary Clinton.
“That is very, very much part of his brand and has to be accounted for in the reception of news that he has these involvements with women in various ways,” she said. “The racism and the sexism — that's part of the public messaging. That's not a revelation that undermines the portrait of his character.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Severe, almost unimaginable cost': Physicians react to ruling placing abortion pill use in jeopardy
April 08, 2023
A Texas federal judge with a history of anti-abortion beliefs has thrown into jeopardy the most common form of abortion since Roe v. Wade fell last summer. U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk released his decision on the cusp of Easter weekend to pause the Food and Drug Administration’s 2000 approval of the abortion drug mifepristone while a lawsuit against the agency proceeds.
However, whether this ruling will ever be enforced remains to be seen. Legal experts have called into question the judge’s ability to suspend an FDA approved drug without going through agency protocol.
Doctors and abortion providers around the country told States Newsroom the decision will likely exacerbate abortion care that has already been delayed and diminished following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to let states regulate abortion laws.
The order is scheduled to go into effect by April 14, but that could change because of appeals. The U.S. Department of Justice launched an appeals process Friday within hours of Kacsmaryk’s ruling.
“Any delay in abortion care is unnecessary and cruel, and it’s a dangerous precedent to deny access to a safe medication that science tells us is safe,” said Dr. Mollie Nisen, a family physician and abortion provider in Washington state.
Nearly simultaneously on Friday afternoon, a Washington District Court judge issued a contradictory ruling preventing the FDA from taking adverse action on mifepristone. That ruling affects the plaintiff states who brought the case, which includes 17 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia, while the Texas case has nationwide implications. It remained unclear how the two rulings might be resolved on Friday.
As of 2020, use of mifepristone in conjunction with the drug misoprostol accounted for more than half of abortions nationwide. But in the eight months since Roe v. Wade was overturned and the FDA loosened certain regulations, the prevalence of medication abortion regimen has expanded, especially for women living in one of the 13 states that currently fully or mostly ban abortion.
Nisen said about half of her patients seeking abortion use the mifepristone and misoprostol combination rather than a surgical procedure. She also knows of patients who have managed their own abortion care at home after obtaining the drugs by mail. Like abortion providers in so-called abortion-haven states, Nisen sees patients from everywhere and is bracing for a surge in new patients following this ruling. On a recent workday, she saw patients for medication abortion from seven different states.
“People coming from as far as a seven-hour plane ride to get a five-minute procedure is what we’re looking at right now,” Nisen said.
People seek medication abortion over surgical procedures for different reasons, including cost and allergic reactions to anesthesia. But for many, it’s the only accessible abortion method, given how abortion clinics are now scattered across the country and separated by vast distances, and many of them don’t offer the surgical procedure. Until now many people have been able to avoid traveling significant distances and other delays that lead to later abortions by taking advantage of the telehealth option allowed in some states.
Additionally, doctors worry this ruling could have serious health consequences for women experiencing miscarriage, which can be life-threatening. Already providers around the country have reported that their state’s restrictive abortion laws have forced them to turn away pregnant patients even if they’re experiencing, or at risk for, serious health complications.
Ruling has implications for miscarriage management, doctor says
In a “friend of the court” brief filed in the lawsuit in February, leading medical and public health societies that include the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, and the American Medical Association wrote: “Recent research has shown that prescribed mifepristone, in conjunction with misoprostol, improves safety outcomes for patients experiencing pregnancy loss.”
Mifepristone blocks the hormone progesterone, which a pregnancy needs to progress. It’s followed by the drug misoprostol, which has other indications but also causes the uterus to expel the embryo or fetus. The FDA has recommended it be used up to 10 weeks in pregnancy; the World Health Organization says 12.
Dr. Loren Colson, a primary care physician in Idaho who is also a fellow with national advocacy group Physicians for Reproductive Health, is among those concerned for his miscarrying patients. Idaho has a near-complete ban on abortions at any stage of pregnancy. Doctors who provide abortions must prove they were trying to save the pregnant person’s life. (Similarly, survivors of rape and incest who want an abortion have to first file a police report.)
Colson said he has seen many patients at his clinic seeking care for miscarriages since the ban went into effect, and while the clinic has had difficulties securing mifepristone, the doctors have been able to use it to help those patients.
When a pregnant person miscarries, which happens in as many as 26% of all pregnancies, the pregnancy often does not completely end for weeks if not months, Colson said. According to his estimates, about 80% of patients’ pregnancies will resolve within one month, while the remaining 20% could take six weeks or longer. Mifepristone and misoprostol taken in combination after an early miscarriage has a success rate of completing miscarriages by day two in 84% of Colson’s patients, according to his data.
Misoprostol alone – which is what many doctors currently prescribe for an early miscarriage, depending on the situation – will still be faster for some patients than using no drugs at all, Colson said, but by itself, the number of prescribed doses would increase, which creates more cramping and other side effects. The ruling bothers him because the medicine now pulled from shelves has fewer side effects than misoprostol and creates a better outcome for patient comfort.
“(Mifepristone is) an incredibly safe medication, and there’s no real reason to get rid of it except to inhibit access to a standard of care,” Colson said. “And for folks that are advocates of banning abortion, that means not getting the standard of care for an abortion, but the unintended consequence is for miscarriage management as well.”
Adapting to new challenges
Abortion-rights advocates and providers have been preparing for this legal outcome since plaintiffs sued the FDA last November. Georgia Republican Attorney General Chris Carr filed to join the suit.
Some advocates have been forming an underground network of abortion pills and helping people access the medication outside of the U.S. legal system.
Some abortion clinics have already promised to keep offering medication abortion, regardless of Kacsmaryk’s ruling.
Some doctors, like Colson, plan to recommend misoprostol alone for patients who want or can only access abortion via medication – something OB-GYNs sometimes did before the FDA approved mifepristone in 2000.
Dr. Deborah Nucatola, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood Great Northwest Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky, has practiced abortion care in nine states for more than 25 years, which includes a stretch of about five years before mifepristone. When the drug was introduced, effectiveness and speed to complete an abortion rapidly increased, she told States Newsroom.
“Losing access means patients still have access to options, but it takes longer, and the risk of failure is higher,” she said.
Nucatola expects more patients will have incomplete abortions and will need to return for the surgical procedure, called aspiration, which involves using suction to empty whatever tissue remains in the uterus.
Time is the most important factor when it comes to optimizing women’s recovery from spontaneous or induced abortion, Nucatola said. Medication abortion works quickly, and has a low infection rate. She expects infection rates will remain low with misoprostol-only, but the longer it takes for a pregnancy to fully end, the higher the chances of infection and other complications.
Misoprostol is still a safe and effective medication, she said, but the higher doses cause more side effects, such as chills, nausea, vomiting, gastrointestinal distress and fever. The recommendation is 12 misoprostol pills, as opposed to four for medication abortions before eight weeks.
“(Patients are) just going to have a lot more discomfort for longer,” Nucatola said, underscoring that providers will continue to support patients amid the coming challenges. “We trust our patients to do the best thing for themselves, and we’re going to do everything we can to support them, whether or not we have access to mifepristone.”
But for anti-abortion lobbying groups, today is a huge victory, years in the making.
Students for Life of America (SFLA) – a national group that fights against abortion and birth control access on college campuses – has for years campaigned against mifepristone and against the FDA’s loosening of restrictions, which most recently included allowing retail pharmacies to dispense the medication abortion regimen directly to patients.
SFLA president Kristan Hawkins said on a recent webcast. “When I launched Students for Life more than 16 years ago, we knew we were going to need a trained army, ground troops ready to go in states and communities around the country the moment Roe versus Wade was reversed. And we began looking at this issue of chemical abortion five years ago.”
Like the plaintiff anti-abortion medical groups in this lawsuit, Students for Life uses the number 28 to argue that mifepristone should be banned. It’s the same number the FDA uses to argue that it’s safe: 28 deaths out of an estimated 5.6 million people in 23 years have been associated with the FDA’s abortion regimen, which is a markedly lower rate than many common FDA-approved drugs, like Tylenol and Viagra. And as the FDA notes, that small number includes fatal cases “regardless of causal attribution to mifepristone,” including people who died from homicide, suicide, and pulmonary emphysema.
But Hawkins did acknowledge that the procedure her movement is trying to ban terminates pregnancies early, in the first trimester – which is something most Americans favor, in public opinion polls.
“We became very concerned that there were legislative advances to make chemical abortion pills the preeminent type of abortion that’s offered in our country,” Hawkins said. “Because the abortion industry reads the same polls that we read. They know that the majority of Americans oppose second- and third-trimester abortions.”
A recent Public Religion Research Institute poll contradicts Hawkins, finding that 52% of Americans oppose restrictions that make it illegal to obtain an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Asked via email if SFLA expects an increase in second- and third-trimester abortions if this ruling makes first-trimester abortions harder to access and what the impacts of banning abortion drugs will be, Hamrick said, “Lives will be saved.”
Many doctors across the country disagree with her.
“Making mifepristone unavailable nationwide — even in states where abortion remains legal — will impose a severe, almost unimaginable cost on pregnant people throughout the United States,” write the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the other medical and public health societies in its brief.
“Medication abortion’s relative availability makes it more accessible to patients who otherwise face challenges to access medical care, including low-income patients and patients of color—the very people who are most likely to experience severe maternal morbidity and more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications.”
Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John McCosh for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com. Follow Georgia Recorder on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READING Show less
