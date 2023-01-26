'People have moved on': Grim number of potential 2024 Trump endorsements suggests nightmare scenario for GOP

The New York Times recently conducted a poll of the Republican National Committee's 168 asking whether or not they'd be willing to endorse former President Donald Trump for president.

According to the news outlet, only four members of that 168 expressed interest in backing Trump — an analysis that appears to be a grim foreshadowing of how the former president could fair in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

RNC members' refusal to support Trump's presidential campaign is a distinct about-face from their support of him in 2020, an era Mediaite describes as one "in which his stranglehold on the GOP could be reasonably described as a personality cult."

The Times reports:

"The New York Times called, emailed or texted all 168 R.N.C. members. Just four offered an unabashed endorsement of Mr. Trump’s 2024 campaign. Twenty said the former president should not be the party’s nominee."

The report added, "An additional 35 said they would like to see a big primary field or declined to state their position on Mr. Trump. The remainder did not respond to messages. In interviews, some R.N.C. members estimated that between 120 and 140 of them preferred someone besides Mr. Trump to be their party’s presidential nominee."

Speaking to the Times, Kentucky national committee member Mac Brown made it clear that times have changed, saying, “This isn’t 2016. People have moved on.”

Others also echoed similar sentiments.

“I’ve been a supporter of Donald Trump in the past,” said Arkansas RNC member Jonathan Barnett. “I just think that we need choices this time. We’ve got to look at all of our options.”

The Times reports, “Trump’s subsequent refusal to accept the results and his endorsements of G.O.P. candidates in 2022 who stressed their devotion to him — and then lost seats in key battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — have some saying they are ready for a divorce."

Read the full column at The New York Times.