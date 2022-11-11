People who earn less than they think they should tend to attribute this to unfairness of the economy

An online experiment on thousands of U.S. residents shows that people who are made to realize that their earnings are lower than their self-assessed earning ability tend to attribute this to the unfairness of the economy. They tend to believe that other people also earn less than their abilities merit. The study was published in theEuropean Journal of Political Economy. People tend to be overconfident about their abilities in many situations. For example, a 1981 study in the US showed that 88% of respondents considered themselves safer than the median driver. In a similar manner, workers tend ...
Right-wing organization pushing states to shield companies from political boycotts
November 11, 2022
For decades ALEC, the American Legislative Exchange Council quietly drafted right-wing legislation, pushing it to conservative state lawmakers who only had to change a few words here or there and, viola!, become a sponsor of a bill that would further the conservative corporate agenda.
According to a 2012 Bloomberg BusinessWeek investigation (archived), about 200 of ALEC's model bills became law every year.
While most of the bills don't garner public attention, many Americans are familiar with the rash of so-called "Stand Your Ground" laws that effectively allow the use of deadly force in the name of self defense by people who would claim they felt threatened by another person. Trayvon Martin's killer successfully used a "Stand Your Ground" defense to avoid conviction.
ALEC, which is supported by corporations, is now "pushing states to adopt a new law shielding all US businesses from 'political boycotts,'" according to The Guardian, in response to what some are calling “woke capitalism.”
How?
By drafting model legislation that states would pass which would require any government entity to include a clause in all their contracts banning any company they do business with from supporting political or economic boycotts. Those government entities could include a state government or a local police dept., school district, or perhaps a county clerk's office.
"According to the text of the proposed law, which is written by Alec’s lawyers so that all a legislature has to do is fill in the name of its state, it is a response to banks, investment funds and corporations refusing to invest in or do business with industries that damage the environment or are aligned with oppressive laws," The Guardian reports.
One line from the model legislation reads: “The collusion of corporations, and institutions to boycott, divest from, or sanction any industry may violate existing antitrust and fiduciary laws and harms consumers, shareholders, and states.”
The Guardian adds that "Some corporations are increasingly concerned that consumer pressure will cause other companies to boycott them over their funding of rightwing politicians and causes, or social positions."
Newly-elected right-wing school board member wants corporal punishment for 'out of control' disabled kids
November 11, 2022
A newly elected right-wing school board member in Collier County, Florida has proposed bringing back corporal punishment -- and is singling out disable students as being in particular need of discipline.
Naples Daily News reports that newly minted school board member Jerry Gallagher won his election this week while espousing multiple controversial viewpoints, including the aforementioned physical discipline for disabled students whom he described as particularly "out of control."
"Rutherford added that disabled students are not in control and get away with too much," reports the Naples Daily News. "He read an article by a California teacher that said he left teaching because his disabled students were swearing and otherwise misbehaving, and he couldn't hold them accountable."
Rutherford said that his belief in corporal punishment came from personal experience, as he was on the receiving end of it as a youngster after being sent to the principal's office for unruly behavior.
READ MORE: School board member reads horrifically racist blog post after he's called out for threats against parents of trans kids
Jory Westberry, the defeated former school board member who lost her election to Rutherford, expressed alarm at Rutherford's embrace of corporal punishment.
"Students with handicaps are entitled to a free public education without retribution because of their behavior," she told the Naples Daily News. "That's why we have behavior specialists who work with students, parents and teachers to enable them to have a more effective, productive experience in school."
Rutherford has also ruffled feathers with his stance on LGBTQ rights, as he has said he would like for LGBTQ students to have fewer "rights" going forward.
Lauren Boebert blames her tight race on GOP's lack of enthusiasm for candidates
November 11, 2022
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is still locked in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, and she managed to pull ahead by a little over 1,000 votes this Friday. While she's still expressing optimism about her race, she blamed her party for not drumming up enough enthusiasm.
Speaking to CNN, Boebert noted that Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. Michael Bennet, who are both Democrats, won their reelections easily.
“I think Polis and Bennet definitely carried the ticket for the Democrat Party,” she told CNN. “I don’t know if there wasn’t enough enthusiasm for our top ticket candidates for governor and Senate or what happened there. But there was a lot of shifting of the votes there.”
IN OTHER NEWS: School board member reads horrifically racist blog post after he's called out for threats against parents of trans kids
“Of course, I expect to win," she added.
According to CNN, Republicans say Boebert "didn’t do enough to insulate herself from backlash from voters in her district."
