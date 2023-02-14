People with social anxiety tend to engage in restrictive “safety behaviors” that make them less likable, study finds

New research finds that individuals diagnosed with social anxiety disorder (SAD) are more likely to use safety behaviors when engaging with others socially. As a result, they are not seen as likable or genuine by those they interact with. This research reveals that safety behaviors may be key to a cycle of awkward interactions that keep those with SAD avoiding others. The new findings have been published in the journal Behavioural and Cognitive Psychotherapy. Social anxiety disorder (SAD) is described as “an excessive fear of being evaluated negatively in social situations where an individual ...

