‘Performative drivel’: Marco Rubio mocked and schooled after taking MLK quote out of context

Washington Post National Political Reporter Eugene Scott set the stage Sunday evening:
Sure enough, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio was only too happy to oblige, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The Florida Republican, who almost daily posts a Bible passage to Twitter, is notorious for being among the many conservatives who are battling Critical Race Theory, the right's latest non-existent boogey man.
Rubio has introduced legislation with far right extremist U.S. Senators Mike Braun (R-IN) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND), to "prohibit federal funding to promote divisive concepts, such as Critical Race Theory." A companion bill was introduced in the House by U.S. Representatives Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and Virginia Foxx (R-NC).
Just as Scott warned, Senator Rubio posted a tweet that reads:
“When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir.” Dr. Martin Luther King (1963)
It's from the third paragraph of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s famous "I Have a Dream" speech, and it exposes Rubio's ignorance and hypocrisy.
New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie was among those who asked, "so, uh, what's the next line?"
Bouie offered Rubio the answer:
He was far from the only one to chastise and expose Rubio.
Equality Florida's Press Secretary Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub anti-LGBTQ hate crime massacre (which Rubio used to reverse his promise to never run for office again):
"And yet you filibuster his dream over and over," tweeted American Independent Senior Writer Joshua Israel.
Nikole Hannah-Jones, the award-winning New York Times journalist and creator of "The 1619 Project":
