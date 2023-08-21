Perry Johnson says he qualified for GOP presidential debate

In this file photo, Republican presidential candidate businessman Perry Johnson speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Dinner on July 28, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. - Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS
DETROIT — Republican Perry Johnson of Michigan announced Friday that his campaign met the polling and fundraising benchmarks to win a spot on stage for the first 2024 GOP presidential debate next week in Milwaukee. The debate is scheduled for Wednesday and will be hosted by Fox News. The chance to participate in it would be a significant achievement for Johnson, a businessman from Bloomfield Hills who's been running as a political outsider for the nation's top office. Under criteria set by the Republican National Committee, candidates must have 40,000 unique donors and get at least 1% in three...