Perseid meteor shower 2022 to peak during full ‘supermoon’ of August
Even though the 2022 Perseid meteor shower will be dimmed by the bright light of the full August moon, experts say sky watchers still may see some shooting stars.

Are you ready to see the best meteor shower of the year? Well, you might be in for a disappointment, because the 2022 Perseid meteor shower is expected to be somewhat of a dud. You can chalk that up to bad timing among the objects moving around in our solar system. The meteor shower is scheduled to reach its peak on the same two nights the August “sturgeon moon” will be full — Thursday, Aug. 11, and Friday, Aug. 12. That means the Perseids will be the most active, with the highest number of shooting stars zipping across the sky, when the moon (which some astronomy experts are classifying as a ...

Science