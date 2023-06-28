Persistent far-right views in former East Germany, study shows
AfD Party Germany (John MacDougall:AFP)

A new survey of people living in the former East Germany has again found that a sizable minority hold right-wing extremist political views, potentially helping fuel the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Polls showing surging support for the AfD, especially in the former communist east of the country, has renewed focus on far-right extremism in Germany. The growing strength of the AfD in the country has raised alarm among many who view the party as extremist, anti-democratic and xenophobic. The share of people identifying with far-right anti-immigrant and chauvinist pos...