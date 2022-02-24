'Person Woman Aquaman Camera TV': Trump mocked for saying US forces launched an 'amphibious' attack

As Vladimir Putin launched an aerial, criminal, deadly war of choice Thursday night on Ukraine, Donald Trump called into Fox News, defending the Russian President and blaming Putin's actions on the "rigged" election that tossed him out of the White House.
But at one point talking with Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham, Trump decided that the United States had launched an "amphibious" attack, on either Russia or Ukraine. He then appeared to be ready to blast President Joe Biden for making that information public, insisting it should be done "secretly."
"You know what's also very dangerous as you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans. You shouldn't be saying that because you and everybody else shouldn't know about it. They should do that secretly not be doing that through the great Laura Ingraham. They should be doing that secretly. Nobody should know that Laura."
"No. That was the Russians," Ingraham was forced to reply.
The former American president was quickly denounced and mocked.
