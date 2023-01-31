Peru Congress to resume debate on bringing elections forward

Peru's Congress will resume debate Tuesday on a bill to bring forward elections, a move aimed at ending weeks of protests that have left dozens dead and brought parts of the country to a standstill.

On Monday, lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on the bill after seven hours of discussions, and proceedings will resume at 11:00 am on Tuesday (1600 GMT), according to the legislature.

"We are sure that there will be a way out. All the democratic blocs are going to debate it taking into account the high sense of urgency," said Prime Minister Alberto Otarola on Monday.

The South American country has been embroiled in a political crisis with near-daily street protests since December 7, when then-president Pedro Castillo was arrested after attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

In seven weeks of demonstrations, 48 people -- including one police officer -- have been killed in clashes between security forces and protesters, according to the Ombudsman's Office.

The unrest is being propelled mainly by poor, rural Indigenous people from southern Peru who had identified Castillo as one of their own who would fight to end poverty, racism and inequality.

Dozens of roadblocks have been set up by protesters, causing a shortage of food and fuel in some southern areas as they demand that Castillo's replacement, President Dina Boluarte, step down.

Trade unions and other bodies have called for another major demonstration against Boluarte in Lima on Tuesday.

Bringing elections forward

Last month, lawmakers moved elections due in 2026 to April 2024, but as protests showed no sign of abating, Boluarte has called to hold them this year, which Congress rejected late Friday.

"Vote for Peru, for the country, by moving the elections up to 2023," the president said in an address to the nation on Sunday.

Lawmakers "have a chance to win the country's trust," she said.

In last week's vote on moving elections to October, there were 65 votes against and just 45 in favor, with two abstentions.

If reconvened lawmakers again refuse to advance elections, Boluarte has said she will propose a constitutional reform allowing a first voting round to be held in October and a runoff in December.

Protesters are demanding immediate elections, the dissolution of Congress and a new constitution.

In the Lima suburb of Huaycan, hundreds of people marched on Monday chanting: "No more deaths, Dina quit now."

Dozens of soldiers headed to Ica, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of the capital, to support police in clearing roadblocks on the vital Panamericana Sur highway that connects major cities.

Weeks of roadblocks have caused shortages of food, fuel and other basic supplies countrywide.

First death in Lima -

According to a survey by the Institute of Peruvian Studies, 73 percent of citizens want elections this year.

Monday's congressional sitting coincided with a wake for Victor Santisteban, 55, a demonstrator who died Saturday after receiving blunt force trauma to the head, according to a medical report.

Santisteban's death was the first recorded in Lima since the protests started.

According to the human rights ombudsman's office, Saturday's protest in the capital saw at least seven people hospitalized after police used tear gas on demonstrators hurling stones and cement pieces.

Geronimo Lopez, leader of the General Confederation of Peruvian Workers, said protesters would "not cease their struggle" until Boluarte steps down, and called for a national march Tuesday.

Boluarte, who as Castillo's vice president was constitutionally mandated to replace him, has insisted that "nobody has any interest in clinging to power."

Apart from those who have died in protests, 10 civilians -- including two babies -- died when they were unable to get medical treatment or medicine due to roadblocks, according to the ombudsman's office.

The protest movement has affected Peru's vital tourism industry, forcing the closure of the world-renowned Machu Picchu Inca citadel ruins.

In the district of Poroy, about 15 kilometers from Cusco, about 300 people queued Monday to buy a gas bottle for domestic use.

"There are people here queuing since 3.00 am... I have not had any gas for two weeks," 33-year-old housewife Gabriela Alvarez told AFP.

"We have had to go back in time to cook with firewood and charcoal which hurts the lungs," she said.

Peru's Las Bambas copper mine -- responsible for about two percent of global metal supply -- said Monday it would have to halt production starting Wednesday unless the roadblocks were lifted.

Chinese owner MMG said in a statement that "after transportation interruptions that affected both entry and exit traffic, (the company) has been forced to start a progressive slowdown of its Las Bambas operation due to a shortage of critical supplies."

