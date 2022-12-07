Peru’s President Pedro Castillo impeached hours after trying to dissolve Congress
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS

Peru’s President Pedro Castillo was impeached Wednesday, hours after he preempted the vote by attempting to dissolve Congress and install an emergency government. Vice President Dina Boluarte will replace him, making her the first woman to govern the South American nation of 33.3 million people. An impeachment hearing was already scheduled when Castillo announced his plan to dissolve Congress in a televised address from the Presidential Palace in Lima. He also issued a national curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and ordered owners of illegal firearms to surrender them to the national police within ...