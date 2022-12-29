Peruvian shamans gather to make 2023 prophesies

Atop a sacred hill in Lima, Peruvian shamans scatter coca leaves and flower petals while a snake named Maria slithers over posters of world leaders including Russia's Vladimir Putin and Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
It's the time of year that the shamans beat drums, chant, blow smoke and drink a potent hallucinogenic brew to make their divinations for the 12 months ahead.
What did they see on the proverbial cards for 2023?
The war in Ukraine will end. Brazilian football icon Pele will die. There will be "many dead" due to natural disasters in North America. And Lula will have a difficult start to his third presidential term.
"There will be peace (in Ukraine) this coming year, it will not go beyond August," shaman Cleofe Sedano told AFP after the vibrant ceremony.
Colleague Walter Alarcon, dressed in a colorful poncho and holding a conch that he blows like a bugle, said there would also be "many dead, many natural disasters," in North America.
As for Pele, Sedano said: "All of us in the whole world appreciate him because he was a good football player. We wish that he continues to accompany us, but next year is his appointed date."
Lula, who takes the reins in Brazil on Sunday, will see his mandate start "a little complicated because there will be opponents who will not agree with his thinking," said Alarcon.
"But then things will calm down and Lula will flourish."
The shamans, 13 in total from all over Peru, used the ceremony on the San Cristobal hill Wednesday to pray to the Pachamama Earth Mother goddess and Tayta Inti sun god for a good year ahead.
They spread oranges, tangerines, bananas and apples on colorful blankets on the ground -- symbols of abundance and prosperity -- and write out "Happy 2023" in yellow rose petals.
A former Oath Keeper who has been the subject of right-wing conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 insurrection told the House select committee he was trying to prevent violence ahead of the attack.
Ray Epps, who Republican lawmakers and Fox News hosts have accused of being an undercover FBI provocateur, testified before the panel that he had believed the U.S. Capitol was open to the public and that he believed his role was to keep violence from breaking out.
"I didn't want to fight with anybody," Epps told investigators. "I didn't want any violence. I was trying to prevent. If you had footage, body cam footage from the police, you would see even more of me trying to stop that stuff."
A reporter captured video of Epps urging the crowd to go into the Capitol, but he insisted that he believed the protest was peaceful and justified.
"The Capitol is the people's house, and the Rotunda, people can go into the Rotunda and see what's happening there," testified Epps, who said he believed it was open to visitors because it was a weekday. "My vision was get as many people in there as we can and surround it, be there, let them know that we're not happy with the, with what, with what has happened, and that was it. No violence."
Epps has not been charged with any crimes related to his presence at the Capitol, which has fueled speculation that was working for the government at the time, but he told the committee that he hadn't been involved with the federal government since leaving military service.
"The only time I've been involved with the government was when I was a Marine in the United States Marine Corps," he testified.
Stephanie Grisham, a former aide to Melania Trump, told the Jan. 6 Committee that the then-first lady "knew something was going to happen" the day of the attack.
In a transcript released by the committee on Thursday, Grisham recalled that she had asked Melania Trump to send a tweet condemning the violence on Jan. 6. But Trump quickly refused.
"She just says no with no explanation," Grisham remarked. "You know, by that point, again, she had been starting to change and evolve over that 2 or 3 weeks. And, again, she had started to say, like, something's not right here and let's listen to the West Wing. And she had started to, in my opinion, drink somebody's Kool-Aid that perhaps this election was stolen."
Grisham continued: "And because I knew she was up there with the carpet and I was watching violence take place at our Capitol, and she just literally said no to me with no explanation, I just — I mean, I kind of was like just f--k you."
Trump's aide went on to say that she was disappointed that the first lady declined to use her influence with the president on Jan. 6.
"He really did listen to her all the time. And so, while I don't know this for a fact, I know from experience with her something had gotten to her," Grisham said. "And she - - I feel like she knew about this protest. I feel like she knew something was going to happen. Otherwise, she would have given me an explanation."
Earlier this year, Grisham shared a screen capture of Trump's alleged text message.
2023 is set to be another busy year. Here are five of the most exciting missions to watch out for.
1. Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer
In April, the European Space Agency (Esa) is set to launch the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice), in what will be Europe’s first dedicated robotic mission to Jupiter. Juice is due to reach the planet in July 2031 after performing an incredible flight path through the Solar System. The mission will enter into orbit around Jupiter and perform numerous flybys of its large icy moons: Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.
After four years of moon flybys, Juice will then enter into orbit around Ganymede, the largest moon in the Solar System – becoming the first spacecraft ever to reach orbit around the moon of another planet. The icy moons of Jupiter are interesting as they are all believed to host oceans of liquid water beneath their frozen surfaces. Europa, in particular, is regarded as one of the most likely abodes in the Solar System for extra-terrestrial life.
Juice will be equipped with ten scientific instruments including ice-penetrating radar to study the internal oceans. This use of radar is a practical first step in mapping the sub-surface oceans, paving the way for more exotic future missions involving submersible vehicles – some of which have already been put forward. The launch window runs from April 5 to April 25.
2. SpaceX Starship
Although no date has been announced by aerospace company SpaceX at the time of writing, the first orbital test flight of the super-heavy Starship spacecraft is highly anticipated to occur in early 2023. Starship will be the largest spacecraft capable of carrying humans from Earth to destinations in space (the International Space Station is larger, but it was assembled in space). It will be the most powerful launch vehicle ever to fly, capable of lifting 100 tonnes of cargo to low Earth orbit.
Starship is the collective name for a two-component system consisting of the Starship spacecraft (which carries the crew and cargo) and the Super Heavy rocket. The rocket component will lift Starship to some 65km altitude before separating and returning to Earth in a controlled landing. The upper Starship component will then use its own engines to push itself the rest of the way to orbit.
Several short test flights of the Starship portion of the system have been made with varying degrees of success. But the upcoming flight will be the first time the whole system will be used to reach space as one. This first orbital flight was originally scheduled to launch in September 2022, but has been delayed several times.
3. dearMoon
The long-awaited dearMoon project, which will take members of the public on a six-day trip around the Moon and back, is due for launch on Starship and was originally planned for 2023. The exact date will depend on the successful test of Starship, but has been on the books since 2018. It will be the first true deep space tourism launch.
Financed by business entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, a competition was set up to select eight members of the public (and an unknown number of crew) to join Maezawa on the trip – all completely paid for. The winners and criteria used have not been disclosed, although it is suspected the guests may be established or aspiring artists.
This mission will mark a big change in the way we think about space, as previously only astronauts picked using incredibly stringent criteria have been able to go into deep space (note: we are not counting brief 10-minute jaunts up to 100 km). A full trip of several days poses extreme risks, both in terms of health and engineering.
The success or failure of the dearMoon mission could affect whether deep space tourism becomes the next big thing, or it is relegated back to being a pipe-dream.
4. Asteroid explorer returns to Earth
The Origins Spectral Interpretation Resource Identification Security – Regolith Explorer, mercifully more commonly known as OSIRIS-REx, is a Nasa mission to near-Earth asteroid Bennu. A key goal of this robotic mission was to acquire samples of Bennu and return them to Earth for analysis.
OSIRIS-REx is now fast returning to Earth with up to a kilogram of precious asteroid samples stored aboard. If all goes well, the capsule will detach from the spacecraft, enter the Earth’s atmosphere and parachute to a soft landing in the deserts of Utah on September 24. Asteroid sample return has only been achieved once before, by the Japanese Space Agency’s Hayabusa 2 mission in 2020.
Bennu the golden space rock. NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona
Bennu is an approximately diamond-shaped world just half a kilometer in size, but has many interesting characteristics. It is believed to have broken off from a much larger asteroid in the first 10 million years of the Solar System. Some of the minerals detected within it have been altered by water, implying that Bennu’s ancient parent body possessed liquid water.
It also has an abundance of precious metals, including gold and platinum. Finally, Bennu is classed as a potentially hazardous object with a (very) small possibility of Earth impact in the next century.
5. India’s private space launch
While SpaceX is the most prominent private space launch company, there are many others developing their own series of launchers around the world. Skyroot Aerospace, which successfully launched its Vikram-S rocket in November 2022, is soon to become the first private Indian company to launch a satellite.
The rocket itself reached 90km in altitude, a distance that would need to be improved upon to get a constellation of satellites into orbit. Skyroot’s first satellite launch is planned for 2023, with a goal of undercutting the cost of private space launch rivals by producing its 3D-printed rockets in a matter of days. If successful, this could also provide a route for cheaper launches of scientific missions, enabling a faster rate of research.
Clearly, interest in the space sector remains high. With many bold advances and launches due in 2023, we are entering a new phase akin to the “Golden era” of space launches in the 1960s and ’70s.