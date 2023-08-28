Karine Jean-Pierre dumbstruck by  Peter Doocy for asking if Biden wants to 'limit beer' in the US

Fresh off the Fox News outrage claiming the White House is going to ban Americans’ gas stoves and ceiling fans, the right-wing cable channel’s reporter, Peter Doocy, on Monday suggested President Joe Biden wants to “limit” the number of beers Americans are allowed to drink.

In January, Fox News had claimed “a gas stove ban may be imminent,” after “a commissioner on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) suggested regulators were considering banning the appliance due to health and safety concerns.” And while there has been no plan to ban existing gas stoves, the home appliances are responsible for 650,000 children having asthma, one study showed. Similar studies for decades have shown similar results.

Last week Fox News reported, “Ceiling fans are now the latest target in the Biden administration’s green agenda, sparking pushback from Republicans and manufacturers,” after a Dept. of Energy proposed a rule that would require them to be more energy efficient.

“Does President Biden want to limit Americans to two beers a week?” Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday.

“Where’s this coming from?” replied the stunned Jean-Pierre. “Maybe I didn’t miss you so much.”

“All right. Well,” Doocy replied as several in the room laughed.

“Dr. George Koob, who is the director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, says the U.S. may soon follow Canada and recommend just two beers a week. How do you guys think that’s gonna go?” Doocy asked.

“Let me tell you what – I’m not gonna get involved in, in that question right there,” Jean-Pierre, smiling, replied. “I have no idea, I’ve not seen the data. I cannot speak to this. I will leave it to the experts and not weigh in.”

“So if the experts say two beers a week – ” Doocy pushed back.

“I will leave it to the experts. I’m just not gonna comment,” Jean-Pierre replied.

Watch below: