The most expensive Philly mayor's race in history has now topped $31 million

Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
PHILADELPHIA — The remarkably competitive Philadelphia mayor's race continues to attract millions in campaign cash, with the five major Democratic candidates and the groups supporting them raking in another $10.5 million in April, according to the latest campaign finance reports. Total fundraising for the race is now at about $31.4 million, easily the most expensive election in Philadelphia history. Of that, the candidates' campaigns have raised a staggering $24.4 million, while outside spending groups have taken in just under $7 million.