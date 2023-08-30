'We're occupying the Capitol': Texas man arrested on felony charges for Jan. 6
The Department of Justice has charged a Texas man with misdemeanors and felonies in connection to Jan. 6.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DOJ said Philip Anderson, 28, of Mesquite, Texas, was facing "felony offenses of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding," in addition to "misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building."

The statement said Anderson was seen on an open-source video at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"It's time to go. We're occupying the Capitol. Let's go!" he could be heard saying in one video.

Anderson was said to have briefly breached the Capitol building before exiting to battle law enforcement officers.

The DOJ statement added:

Anderson is then seen in CCTV footage amongst a crowd of rioters in the Lower West Terrace tunnel pushing up against the police line in the tunnel in order to gain access to the Capitol. Open-source video showed Anderson near the tunnel amid a large mob, egging on other rioters by waiving them in the direction of the tunnel. He is then seen near the tunnel entrance, bracing his back against other rioters and pushing against them in what appears to be an attempt to drive the crowd further into the tunnel. Anderson also pushed toward the entrance to the tunnel in a coordinated, unified effort alongside the mob, known as a “heave-ho.” Members of the mob, including Anderson, participated in several “heave-ho’s” to advance further into the tunnel and breach the line of law enforcement positioned inside.

Anderson went on to push further into the tunnel before being repelled by police, the statement said.

Anderson was expected to make an appearance in federal court on Wednesday.

In a 2022 speech, the Trump activist accused police of trying to murder him.

