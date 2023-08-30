Pro-Trump defendant accuses 'devil' Fani Willis of election 'cover-up' as he's bailed from jail
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Harrison Floyd, the former leader for Black Voices for Trump, bonded out of jail on Wednesday and immediately suggested Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was part of an effort to "cover up" election fraud.

Floyd was the only co-defendant in Donald Trump's election case to be held overnight after he failed to reach a bond agreement.

On Wednesday, he spoke to podcast host Steve Bannon after being released on a $100,000 bond.

"Why has it taken so long for you to get out of jail?" Bannon asked.

"I'm a black man. I don't know if I can say much more," Floyd replied.

"Why are you even part of this?" Bannon wondered.

"To keep it frank and simple, Fulton County fumbled the cover-up, and I am aware of what transpired," Floyd opined. "And they're trying to put pressure on me and others to make sure that the truth doesn't come out, but the truth always has a way of finding its way to the surface, sir. So, it's going be — I'm looking forward to being down here and fighting the devil in Georgia."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

