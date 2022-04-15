Philippine president vetoes bill seeking to tackle social media abuse

"A newly released rap video celebrating Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz features an unlikely cameo: the estranged wife of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg," News 6 in Orlando reported Thursday.

In the video, Florida rapper Kurt Jantz says, "He’s the Chosen One, yeah. Dedicated Congressman Matt Gaetz. Show him love."

Some of the footage was recorded at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that was held in Orlando in February.

"About a minute into the video, Abby Greenberg looks directly into the camera and smiles. She can also be seen in the background of at least one other shot as she appeared to mingle with other CPAC attendees," the network reported. "In the 'Matt Gaetz' music video, Abby Greenberg is seen standing next to Florida State Representative Anthony Sabatini. Sabatini confirmed to News 6 that he and his wife were chatting with Abby Greenberg at a CPAC event when the videographer approached them."

Abby Greenberg, who runs the Suburban Republican Women's Club, filed for divorce in November.

"Joel Greenberg is facing a mandatory minimum of 12 years in prison but could be sentenced to significantly longer incarceration, depending on his level of cooperation with federal investigators," the network reported. "At the request of prosecutors, a judge had indefinitely delayed Joel Greenberg’s sentence hearing so he can continue to assist the government while also potentially reducing his punishment."

Gaetz predicted Jantz was "going to the top of the charts [with] this!"

Watch: