Philippine president vetoes bill seeking to tackle social media abuse

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vetoed a bill that would require social media users to register their legal identities and phone numbers, calling for a more thorough study of the measure, his spokesperson said on Friday. Lawmakers had approved the measure earlier this year as they sought to thwart online abuse and misinformation, especially in the run up to the May 9 general election. But with Duterte's veto, the bill is unlikely to be passed before the poll. Social media has become a key campaigning platform for candidates running for president, vice president, and...
Matt Gaetz rap video features estranged wife of his 'wingman' Joel Greenberg: report
April 14, 2022
The wife that former Seminole County, Floria tax collector Joel Greenberg admitted cheating on when he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor is featured in a new music video hyping Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).
In May, Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges as part of a plea deal that requires his cooperation with investigators.
"A newly released rap video celebrating Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz features an unlikely cameo: the estranged wife of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg," News 6 in Orlando reported Thursday.
In the video, Florida rapper Kurt Jantz says, "He’s the Chosen One, yeah. Dedicated Congressman Matt Gaetz. Show him love."
Some of the footage was recorded at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that was held in Orlando in February.
"About a minute into the video, Abby Greenberg looks directly into the camera and smiles. She can also be seen in the background of at least one other shot as she appeared to mingle with other CPAC attendees," the network reported. "In the 'Matt Gaetz' music video, Abby Greenberg is seen standing next to Florida State Representative Anthony Sabatini. Sabatini confirmed to News 6 that he and his wife were chatting with Abby Greenberg at a CPAC event when the videographer approached them."
Abby Greenberg, who runs the Suburban Republican Women's Club, filed for divorce in November.
"Joel Greenberg is facing a mandatory minimum of 12 years in prison but could be sentenced to significantly longer incarceration, depending on his level of cooperation with federal investigators," the network reported. "At the request of prosecutors, a judge had indefinitely delayed Joel Greenberg’s sentence hearing so he can continue to assist the government while also potentially reducing his punishment."
Gaetz predicted Jantz was "going to the top of the charts [with] this!"
Watch:
Matt Gaetz - Forgiato Blow x J360 www.youtube.com
Russian state TV throws a tantrum after Ukraine destroyed its beloved Black Sea flagship
April 14, 2022
Russia state TV is calling for an escalation of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine following the sinking of the Moskva, Putin's flagship in the Black Sea.
Julia Davis, columnist for The Daily Beast and creator of the Russian Media Monitor, noted it was hard for Putin to swallow the fact he lost a warship named after Moscow.
Kyiv sank Moscow. It's hard for them to swallow.https://twitter.com/olgatokariuk/status/1514715663604015105?s=20&t=c0rwJVqjzdIfb8Bac_7AEQ\u00a0\u2026— Julia Davis (@Julia Davis) 1649975637
Davis posted a video from Russia state television with English subtitles.
"Kyiv sank 'Moscow' and the Russians are furious. In response to the sinking of the warship 'Moskva,' state TV pundits and hosts propose bombing Kyiv, destroying Ukraine's railways and making it impossible for any world leaders to visit in the future," she wrote.
Kyiv sank 'Moscow' and the Russians are furious. In response to the sinking of the warship 'Moskva,' state TV pundits and hosts propose bombing Kyiv, destroying Ukraine's railways and making it impossible for any world leaders to visit in the future.pic.twitter.com/OekII2fbPe— Julia Davis (@Julia Davis) 1649983347
Herschel Walker wants to have dinner with writer who called his campaign ‘an insult to Black people’
April 14, 2022
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Thursday responded on Fox News to complaints raised by Elie Mystal, justice correspondent at The Nation.
Mystal, a Harvard Law graduate, is the author of a new story for the magazine titled, "The Herschel Walker Senate campaign is an insult to Black people."
Mystal described the former football player as "an animated caricature of a Black person drawn by white conservatives. Walker is what they think of us, and they think we’re big, ignorant, and easily manipulated. They think we’re shady or criminal. They think we’re tools to be used. The Walker campaign exists as a political minstrel show: a splashy rendition of what white Republicans think Black people look and sound like."
Walker is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is also a pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
"Georgia Republicans want Walker because he’s Black and Warnock is Black, and they think they can defeat Warnock in November if they can shave just a little of the Black vote from his base," Mystal wrote. "The modern Republican Party has proven that being an ignorant know-nothing who exists as a pure grievance candidate with no policies or platform is not a deal breaker for Republican voters. Georgia Republicans have sent Marjorie Taylor Greene to Congress, after all. But what’s offensive about the Walker’s content-free campaign of nonsense is that Republicans think this will work on Black voters too."
During an interview with Sean Hannity, Walker addressed Mystal.
"But would I would love to do, for you to take the time, to come down to Georgia to sit down to break bread, because I'm about bring people together," Walker said.
Watch:
Herschel Walker invites @elieNYC to travel to Georgia and have a meal with him pic.twitter.com/I8fqjip7oe
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2022
