Philippines' Marcos Jr, son of late dictator, takes presidential oath

Protesters take part in a protest against the incoming administration at Plaza Miranda. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the namesake and son of the former Philippine dictator, took his oath of office as the country’s new president on Thursday. George Buid/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the namesake and son of the former Philippine dictator, took his oath of office as the country’s new president on Thursday.

Marcos Jr, 64, was sworn in as the 17th president of the Philippines in front of the National Museum, in ceremonies attended by thousands of allies and supporters who gathered as early as the night before.

The election of Marcos Jr has triggered concerns due to the widespread human rights abuses and corruption that marked his father Ferdinand Marcos's 20-year rule.

Former first lady Imelda Marcos, notorious for her lavish lifestyle and for amassing 3,000 pairs of shoes while millions of Filipinos languished in poverty, was among the family members who attended the inauguration.

The Marcos family was chased out of the country 36 years ago in a popular uprising but was allowed to return to the Philippines in 1992, three years after Marcos died in Hawaii.

Various family members have since been elected to government posts and Marcos Jr's presidency completes the family's return to power.

Survivors of human rights abuses during the dictatorship vowed to stay vigilant under the new administration.

"We will not forget, and will never tire fighting against false narratives and historical distortions even as they are back in power," a group against the return of the Marcoses to power said in a statement. "We will persist unmasking tyranny and greed."