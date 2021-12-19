Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai

By Enrico Dela Cruz MANILA (Reuters) -At least 72 people died in the central Philippine province of Bohol in the wake of Typhoon Rai, the provincial governor said on Sunday, taking the total number of casualties across the country to above 100. Authorities ramped up relief operations on Sunday after Typhoon Rai hit on Thursday and Friday, the strongest tropical storm to hit the Philippines this year. It displaced more than 400,000 people, damaged homes and toppled power and communication lines. The national disaster agency had already reported 31 casualties following the storm, but those figur...
Mitch McConnell’s know-nothing, do-nothing agenda
December 19, 2021
Not to worry, we always have Mitch McConnell to tell us what to swallow politically.
This week, the Senate Republican leader told donors and party faithful there will be no Republican legislative agenda to share with voters before next year’s midterms elections, say participants in private sessions.
As Axios explained, in every midterm cycle there are party donors and workers who want a positive, this-is-what-we-want outline to unify its candidates.
McConnell is adamantly rejecting this idea, preferring to skewer Democrats for perceived failures.
This Week.com summarized, “It’s not that Republicans have zero ideas about how to govern the country. They just don’t think those ideas are worth talking about. So, they won’t.”
Between Republican state legislators gerrymandering districts, approving partisan-tinged voting rules and maps, passing laws to limit voting rights and allowing Republican election officials to overthrow unfavorable vote results, the GOP may not need actual issues.
Of course, with Republican state legislators gerrymandering districts, approving partisan-tinged voting rules and maps, passing laws to limit voting rights and allowing Republican election officials to overthrow unfavorable vote results, the GOP may not need actual issues.
And, with right-leaning media, in particular, preaching daily the perception that it is Joe Biden and Democrats who are responsible for continuing Covid contagion, rising prices, the moral downfall of the nation and increased crime well beyond what reason and evidence might support, Democrats already are bracing for a bad showing next time around. Anger of the type we saw in the Virginia elections for governor is deepening.
Missed Opportunity
It is neither my interest nor role to advise politicians, but as a citizen, it seems that abandoning a message forthrightly setting visionary goals for voting is a missed opportunity.
And it invites opponents instead to substitute what they see as Republican goals, including smaller federal responsibility, constantly lowered corporate taxes and pushing any issues requiring social response including health, education, welfare, income equality, abortion rights and gun control to states where Republican state legislatures can safely quash them.
Of course, that doesn’t sound terribly positive, but polling right now, well before elections, shows that McConnell’s approach may be winning the day.
“Voters deserve to know the specifics of how challengers will do better, rather than just that they’ll be different in some vague, undefined way,” argues This Week. “McConnell’s strategy drains politics of its content, leaving only a cacophony of negative ads, angry tweets, and Fox News hits. And it creates a sense that power is to be acquired for the sake of power itself, rather than be wielded for the common good.”
So, dumping a full-throated party vision is a message in itself: Winning is more important than governing. Remaining in power keeps the other guys out.
Look ahead and we well could have a change of party in the already narrowly split House and/or Senate, a change in committee chairs and a sudden practical end to anything that still grudgingly moves forward during the current gridlock. Forget about replacing the most aging Supreme Court justices if nominated by Biden, forget about DACA and immigrant rights, or legislation aimed at providing more help for public education and public health or an intelligent look at civil rights, climate change, voter rights or a whole slate of individual rights guarantees at the federal level.
Interestingly, House Minority
Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., does believe in an outline for party, but is having trouble wrangling his own caucus into coloring inside its lines. He can only get full agreement for opposing Biden’s proposals and cannot keep his own members from appearing to endorse white supremacist statements, personal attacks on opponents or even a unified view on issues like Covid treatments.
No Agenda is a Message
Let’s be clear: The McConnell message of no agenda is an agenda – for more outwardly conservative judges, for an immediate end to inquiries into the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt, for a louder voice for the right-leaning extremes.
Practically speaking, of course, the McConnell approach allows Republicans not to have to answer whether the base is moving to the Marjorie Taylor Greene-Lauren Boebert-Ron Johnson wing of the Republican Party. It allows McConnell himself the enviable role of deciding to support or reject whatever he personally wants to see happen about the issues of the day, and for others to feast on whatever political largesse he chooses to offer on that day’s menu.
In that sense, whether we choose authoritarianism from a second Donald Trump White House or dictatorship from a Senate Majority Leader depends solely on the political cast of the holder. This is a message about Power, not about Democracy. “Despite the fact that the (Republican) party might win majorities in Congress, and thus be required to actually govern, apparently, it’s bad politics to tell voters what you’ll do with the power they give you,” noted The Week.
It is true that Donald Trump did exactly the same thing in 2020, and Republicans decided not to write a platform, choosing instead only that what mattered was Trump. How has that worked out? Regardless of political viewpoint, the Trump years ended poorly by most accounts unless you were – and remain – a wealthy, tax-evading developer, or corporation.
Here’s the question: Don’t we as voters deserve to know the specifics of how challengers will do better, rather than just that they’ll be different in some vague, undefined way?
Trump is counting on the Supreme Court to bail him out of his Jan 6th troubles: analysis
December 19, 2021
In a deep dive speculating on how much help the Supreme Court will offer to Donald Trump as he battles the January 6th committee looking at the former president's involvement, Vox's Ian Millhiser suggested the conservative-dominated court has sent mixed messages regarding Trump in the past and they may play it safe by "running out the clock."
In his analysis, Millhiser noted, "Earlier this month, a federal appeals court held that the January 6 committee may obtain records that Trump wants to keep away from this investigation. That leaves the Supreme Court, where a third of the seats are occupied by Trump’s own appointees, as Trump’s last recourse in his bid to keep whatever is in these records secret."
In a previous decision favoring Trump, Trump v. Mazars (2020), the justices allowed the former president to keep his financial information a secret --but with a singular distinction that makes it different from the current Thompson case seeking White House records.
"Trump was president when Mazars rewrote much of the law governing congressional investigations, at least when those investigations target a sitting president. Now, Trump is merely a private citizen," the analyst wrote. "Thompson, in other words, will reveal whether the Supreme Court is willing to create another carve-out to Congress’s investigatory powers — this time to benefit a Republican political leader who holds no public office."
RELATED: Trump officials may have White House records even more extensive than infamous 'Nixon tapes': Bob Woodward
"The Supreme Court did hold in Nixon v. Administrator of General Services (GSA) (1977) that this privilege, which protects the secrecy of certain internal White House deliberations, 'survives the individual President’s tenure.'" he continued. "But a former president’s power to keep such deliberations secret is much weaker than the power of a sitting president to do the same, and it is especially weak when the current president believes that a former administration’s documents should not remain secret."
Questioning the strength of Trump executive privilege claim, Millhiser asserts, "Even if Trump were still the incumbent president, the House committee seeks to investigate a matter of transcendent importance — a mob that breached the Capitol and that sought to undermine the duly elected government of the United States of America. So it’s unlikely that, at least under current law, Trump could keep the documents the January 6 committee seeks secret even if he were still in office."
With that in mind, the analyst suggested Trump -- as has been his habit when it comes to dragging legal dealings out for years -- is likely pinning his hopes on the Supreme Court that previosly didn't rule on Mazars until he was out of office.
"If the Court agrees to hear the case, Trump’s records will almost certainly remain secret while the case is pending before the justices — and, depending on when the justices schedule the oral argument in Thompson and when they hand down their decision, the Court could potentially delay its own ruling until after a newly elected Congress takes office in January 2023," he wrote before adding, "The Supreme Court, in other words, doesn’t even need to overrule any existing precedents in order to carry Trump’s water in the Thompson case. All it has to do is run out the clock."
You can read more here.
'This is a no': Joe Manchin goes on Fox News to officially kill Biden's legislative agenda
December 19, 2021
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Sunday that he will not allow President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda to go forward.
Manchin made the remarks on Fox News Sunday with guest host Bret Baier.
"I had my reservations from the beginning and I've been working diligently," Manchin explained. "I've done everything humanly possible."
Manchin blamed his decision to vote against Biden agenda on rising inflation and the Covid-19 Omicron variant.
"I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation, I just can't," Manchin said. "I've tried everything humanly possible. I can't get there."
"You're done," Baier pressed. "This is a no."
"This is a no," Manchin agreed. "I have tried everything I know to do and the president has worked diligently. He's been wonderful to work with."
Watch the video below from Fox News.
