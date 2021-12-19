Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai

By Enrico Dela Cruz MANILA (Reuters) -At least 72 people died in the central Philippine province of Bohol in the wake of Typhoon Rai, the provincial governor said on Sunday, taking the total number of casualties across the country to above 100. Authorities ramped up relief operations on Sunday after Typhoon Rai hit on Thursday and Friday, the strongest tropical storm to hit the Philippines this year. It displaced more than 400,000 people, damaged homes and toppled power and communication lines. The national disaster agency had already reported 31 casualties following the storm, but those figur...