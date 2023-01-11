Philly DA Krasner’s impeachment trial indefinitely postponed

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has repeatedly cast the impeachment drive against him as illegal and undemocratic. - Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday voted to indefinitely postpone the impeachment trial of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, and the future of the effort to remove the progressive prosecutor is now unclear. The trial had been scheduled to begin Jan. 18 after the Republican-led House voted largely along party lines last fall to impeach Krasner, a Democrat, for what they called his dereliction of duty. But following a Commonwealth Court decision last month to dismiss the articles of impeachment as legally insufficient, the future of the trial — and the timeline for w...