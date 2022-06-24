Phoebe Bridgers says ‘F— Supreme Court’ at Glastonbury after Roe v. Wade overturned: ’F— America’
Phoebe Bridgers performs during the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in Chicago on Sept. 10, 2021. - John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

PILTON, Somerset, England — Phoebe Bridgers has more than emotional motion sickness after Roe v. Wade was overturned Friday. The singe took the opportunity during her inaugural set at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion to call out the highest court in the land. Noting that she was so excited to be playing the landmark festival for the first time, Bridgers contended: “I’m having the s—iest day,” Bridgers told the crowd at the John Peel Stage. “Are there any Americans here?” Scattered, halfhearted cheers c...