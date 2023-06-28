Pieces of shattered Titanic submersible brought ashore in Canada

Disney sued DeSantis in April saying the company was a victim of a “targeted campaign of governmental retaliation.” It followed a feud that started after Disney publicly criticized Florida’s so-called "Don’t Say Gay" bill that was signed into law by DeSantis in 2022, restricting the discussion of certain racial and sexual topics in public school classrooms.

"Over the next year, DeSantis came up with a plan to get the GOP-dominated Legislature to pass a bill allowing him to appoint the board members that oversee a special governing district that has a big impact on much of the company’s Florida-based business operations," NBC News' report stated.

"The federal lawsuit was filed shortly after the DeSantis-appointed board voted to void an agreement passed by the previous board that would have allowed Disney to maintain control over its operations even after the DeSantis-appointed board was installed."

Read the full report over at NBC News.