Pieces of shattered Titanic submersible brought ashore in Canada

By Ismail Shakil OTTAWA (Reuters) - A Canadian-flagged ship on Wednesday brought ashore debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic earlier this month, killing all five people on board. Video from the Canadian Broadcast Corporation showed what appeared to be the nose of the submersible and other shattered fragments wrapped in white tarp pulled up by a crane off the Horizon Arctic vessel at the St. John's harbor in Newfoundland on Wednesday morning. The debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the catastrophic implosion ...
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that "pariah" Vladimir Putin is "losing" the war in Ukraine, but it is too early to tell whether the Russian president has been weakened by the mercenary Wagner group's aborted rebellion.
Asked by reporters at the White House whether Putin is now weaker, Biden said: "It's hard to tell, but he's clearly losing the war" in Ukraine and "he's losing the war at home."
Putin is now "a pariah around the world," Biden added.
In his brief remarks, Biden mistakenly referred to Russia "losing the war in Iraq" -- a gaffe he also made late Tuesday when he told a group of re-election campaign donors that he'd united the West in opposing Moscow's "onslaught on Iraq."
The White House remains cautious on interpreting the fallout from last week's extraordinary events in Russia where the forces from the Wagner group -- one of the most capable parts of the Russian military in Ukraine -- mutinied and threatened to attack Moscow, before reversing course.
Biden, 80, is leading a Western drive to support Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion launched in February last year.
DeSantis pushes for Disney lawsuit trial to be delayed until after 2024 election
June 28, 2023
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' legal team has asked a federal judge to delay a trial related to the state's fight with Disney for more than two years – well after the 2024 election, NBC News reported.
DeSantis' attorneys argued that Disney's lawsuit is illegitimate since the governor doesn't directly enforce laws and he's immune from being sued in regards to legislation he supports.
Disney sued DeSantis in April saying the company was a victim of a “targeted campaign of governmental retaliation.” It followed a feud that started after Disney publicly criticized Florida’s so-called "Don’t Say Gay" bill that was signed into law by DeSantis in 2022, restricting the discussion of certain racial and sexual topics in public school classrooms.
"Over the next year, DeSantis came up with a plan to get the GOP-dominated Legislature to pass a bill allowing him to appoint the board members that oversee a special governing district that has a big impact on much of the company’s Florida-based business operations," NBC News' report stated.
"The federal lawsuit was filed shortly after the DeSantis-appointed board voted to void an agreement passed by the previous board that would have allowed Disney to maintain control over its operations even after the DeSantis-appointed board was installed."
Read the full report over at NBC News.
Simone Biles set to return to competition in August: USA Gymnastics
June 28, 2023
US gymnastics star Simone Biles is set to make her first competitive appearance since the Tokyo Olympics after entering the US Classic, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday.
The August 4-5 competition would be her first since the four-time Olympic gold medallist withdrew from most of her events in Tokyo in 2021 with mental health and safety concerns.
"Registration...does not guarantee participation," USA Gymnastics warned in the statement.
"Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey," said USA Gymnastics chief programs officer Stefanie Korepin.
In 2016, Biles won four Olympic gold medals at Rio, taking the team, vault and floor exercise titles plus a balance beam bronze.
She entered the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics as a heavy favourite but struggled with a loss of air balance awareness, ending up with a team silver medal and a bronze in balance beam.
She has won 25 world championships medals, 19 of them gold, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden in 2022.
She married NFL Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens in April.
© 2023 AFP
