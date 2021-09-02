Piers Morgan 'angry' to be branded racist
Piers Morgan was "very angry" to be branded racist. The 56-year-old presenter was hit by the slur because of his negative comments about the Duchess of Sussex, but he insisted his dislike of the royal has nothing to do with the colour of her skin. Piers - who left 'Good Morning Britain' following an outcry over his comments disbelieving the allegations Meghan made in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March - told The Sun newspaper: “This is a woman who smeared the Royal Family when Prince Philip was ill in hospital and later died. “She is a woman who has caused the Queen appalling, extra agg...