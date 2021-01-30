Pilots making in-flight errors say they're 'rusty' due to pandemic
Pilots making in-flight errors say they're 'rusty' due to pandemi - A number of cockpit mistakes in recent weeks have been attributed, at least in part, to pilots being out of practice because the Covid-19 pandemic. - Patrick Pleul/dpa

A pilot preparing to pull a passenger jet away from an airport gate forgot to disengage the parking brake, damaging a part of a towing vehicle that was trying to pull the plane to the runway. Another pilot had so much trouble landing a passenger jet on a windy day that it took three tries before the plane touched down successfully. In another incident, the first officer forgot to turn on the anti-icing mechanism that ensures the altitude and airspeed sensors on the outside of the plane are not blocked by ice. Luckily for the passengers, the plane completed its flight without problems. These in...