Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters defends Nazi-style concert outfit as anti-fascist statement

Roger Waters performs at the Chase Center on Sept. 23, 2022, in San Francisco. - Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/TNS
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters said he’s become the subject of a “smear” campaign after he performed in a Nazi-style uniform during concerts in Berlin — an act he declared was “clearly” anti-fascist commentary. In a lengthy Twitter missive shared on Friday evening, the 79-year-old rock star passionately defended his controversial wardrobe choices for his May 17 and May 18 performances in Berlin. His costume — complete with a long black jacket, gloves, and a red armband adorned with hammers, rather than the Nazi swastika — shocked fans and sparked outrage across the internet. “The elements ...