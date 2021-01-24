Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline sees fortunes shine after KXL's demise

By Rod Nickel and Steve Scherer WINNIPEG/OTTAWA (Reuters) - The expansion of Canada's government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline assumes greater importance for the oil sector after the cancellation of rival Keystone XL reduced future options to carry crude, potential buyers say. Trans Mountain Corp, a government corporation, is spending C$12.6 billion ($9.9 billion) to nearly triple capacity to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd), a 14% increase from current total Canadian capacity. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government bought the 68-year-old pipeline in 2018 when previous owner Kinder Morgan fac...
US slams Russia over human rights in sharp reversal of Trump-Putin bromance
January 24, 2021
There appears to be a new sheriff in town with regard to Russia. In response to massive protests over the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in which more than 3,000 people were arrested and acts of police violence could be seen on social media, the Biden State Department was quick to pounce.
"The United States strongly condemns the use of harsh tactics against protesters and journalists this weekend in cities throughout Russia," a statement read, calling -- by name -- for the unconditional release of imprisoned opposition leader Navalny. "The United States will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies and partners in defense of human rights – whether in Russia or wherever they come under threat."
<p>You can read <a href="https://www.state.gov/protests-in-russia" target="_blank">the full statement here</a>.<a href="https://www.state.gov/protests-in-russia" target="_blank"></a></p><p>It was a sharp departure from the previous administration, in which Donald Trump groveled before Russian President Vladimir Putin for four years. Even on the rare occasions in which Trump's State Department criticized Russia -- such as when it launched its massive cyber-attack against the U.S. that was revealed in December -- Trump inevitably would undercut his own officials. He tried to blame China for that one.</p><p>President Joe Biden won't be throwing bouquets to Putin any time soon. As a Washington Post commentary recalled today, as vice president, Biden famously said he had "looked into Putin's eyes and saw no soul."</p><p>Saturday's protests were the largest in years in Russia and will undoubtedly present an early foreign-policy test for Biden, who is already being implored in the U.S. press to save Navalny.</p><p>This is from Reuters' reporting Saturday:</p><p>"Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.</p><p>"Navalny had called on his supporters to protest after being arrested last weekend as he returned to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned with a nerve agent, he says was slipped to him by state security agents in August.</p><p>"The authorities had warned people to stay away from Saturday's demonstrations, saying they risked catching COVID-19 as well as prosecution and possible jail time for attending an unauthorised event.</p><p>"But protesters defied the ban and, in at least one case in temperatures below -50 Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit), turned out in force. Leonid Volkov, a Navalny ally, called on them to do the same next weekend to try to free Navalny from what he called "the clutches of his killers".</p><p>"In central Moscow, where Reuters reporters estimated up to 40,000 people had gathered in one of the biggest unauthorized rallies for years, police were seen roughly detaining people, bundling them into nearby vans."</p><p>On Twitter, the scenes produced sharp reactions on behalf of Navalny and the protesters from many U.S. notables:</p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="914f4b507798ef9816183522fdacf327" id="16f7e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1353094539301576710"><div style="margin:1em 0">Today, Russians stand with @navalny in facing down Putin's corrupt regime. They know they deserve more than governm… https://t.co/E3w4cN2eu6</div> — Sheldon Whitehouse (@Sheldon Whitehouse)<a href="https://twitter.com/SenWhitehouse/statuses/1353094539301576710">1611437852.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f1ba4aa1a971897dd5bc81974efdd740" id="ad55f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1353057057528631304"><div style="margin:1em 0">To say that I admire Alexey Navalny’s courage is an understatement. And, let’s not forget those brave and courageou… https://t.co/OVqT5buKI0</div> — John Kasich (@John Kasich)<a href="https://twitter.com/JohnKasich/statuses/1353057057528631304">1611428915.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1f70132ef90120184621276cfe4193e3" id="448e6"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1352972362124288001"><div style="margin:1em 0">There have been major protests in cities across Russia today, in response to the imprisonment of Aleksei Navalny. T… https://t.co/JWcgKnhE7I</div> — Nicholas Kristof (@Nicholas Kristof)<a href="https://twitter.com/NickKristof/statuses/1352972362124288001">1611408722.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc5b3150ba4effebe529c9ce53daf03c" id="cc7dd"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1352990329528610822"><div style="margin:1em 0">Stunning scenes from across Russia. Moscow & St. Petersburg aren’t representative of Russia, so too often events th… https://t.co/EuLvJXzDa2</div> — Alexander S. Vindman (@Alexander S. Vindman)<a href="https://twitter.com/AVindman/statuses/1352990329528610822">1611413006.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="33ef328225571e03d5f448f64558821c" id="e3a51"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1353095029007527941"><div style="margin:1em 0">Biden administration condemns Putin’s attack on the protesters in Russia and calls for the release of @navalny. Big… https://t.co/VQUA04JjV9</div> — David Corn (@David Corn)<a href="https://twitter.com/DavidCornDC/statuses/1353095029007527941">1611437968.0</a></blockquote></div> <p>Here are some scenes from the protests: </p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0776b00db9a5a092894db08d7bd1a302" id="81878"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1352979610707886081"><div style="margin:1em 0">Russian police arresting a child during massive democracy protests today. The woman is yelling release the child. T… https://t.co/H54pc787ef</div> — Yevgeny (Eugene) Vindman (@Yevgeny (Eugene) Vindman)<a href="https://twitter.com/YVindman/statuses/1352979610707886081">1611410450.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d86bb8d8a06b4c30afc64a3f8aa25444" id="a5596"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1353094473950121984"><div style="margin:1em 0">An incredible scene today in Russia. A riot cop tries to arrest a woman from the sidewalk, drawing a large crowd of… https://t.co/S69sxIxyZi</div> — Kevin Rothrock (@Kevin Rothrock)<a href="https://twitter.com/KevinRothrock/statuses/1353094473950121984">1611437836.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/SenWhitehouse/status/1353094539301576710?s=20" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><br/><br/></a></p>
Capitol coup 'is not who we are' in America -- but a historian suggests otherwise
January 24, 2021
In response to the events in Washington, DC, on January 6, politicians and journalists were quick to insist that "this is not who we are." Rather, the insurrectionary actions unfolding on Capitol Hill were the doing of pro-Trump extremists and domestic terrorists. The description of these acts as domestic terrorism serves to highlight their exceptional and un-American character. But a look at history suggests that in many ways, these events have a long tradition in this country.
In the late nineteenth century, Black abolitionists and anti-lynching activists used the term "terrorism" to describe the political rationality of a polity built on white supremacist principles of white domination and the oppression and exclusion of Black people. For the African American anti-lynching activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett, for example, terrorism was a means of expressing and enforcing what she called the "unwritten law" of white supremacy. Wells argued that to defy the Reconstruction amendments that had abolished slavery, guaranteed equal protection under the law, and prohibited disenfranchisement on account of race, the South relied on an unwritten law that directly contravened the new legal order and reversed the legal achievements of Reconstruction. Mob violence played a crucial role in enforcing this unwritten law, as "the mob did what the law could not be made to do."
<p>But the mob was not alone in bearing responsibility for racial terrorism: "the city and county authorities and the daily papers" were as complicit as local media, which "issued bulletins detailing the preparations" and public transport, which "brought people of the surrounding country to witness the event, which was in broad daylight with the authorities aiding and abetting this horror." In short, for Wells, terrorism did not describe the odious actions of extremist individuals and groups but was a means of political domination and racial control and served to re-establish white dominance against the political gains of Black Americans.</p><p>Wells' prescient account invites us to reconsider what we know about white supremacist terrorism in the United States. To begin with, we can see that "terrorism" is a contested term that means many different things and is used to accomplish a variety of goals. Wells invokes it to show that ostensibly isolated incidents are not an exception but an expression of long-standing social norms. These norms are not legal norms but what the philosopher <a href="https://www.google.com/books/edition/The_Racial_Contract/8LKdDgAAQBAJ?hl=en&gbpv=1&printsec=frontcover" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Charles Mills</a> calls a "shifting racial etiquette" that prescribes</p><p>"postures of deference and submission for the black Other, the body language of nonuppitiness…, traffic-codes of priority ('my space can walk through yours and you must step aside'), unwritten rules for determining when to acknowledge the non-white presence and when not, dictating spaces of intimacy and distance, zones of comfort and discomfort ('thus far and no farther'); and finally of course, antimiscegenation laws and lynching to proscribe and punish the ultimate violation, the penetration of black into white space."</p><p>As such, white supremacy, and the terrorism used to maintain and enforce it, are not merely the doing of a few extremist individuals but a cornerstone of U.S. politics that compels widespread complicity and often does not involve the use of direct violence. On January 6, the mob attempted to do what the President and his enablers were <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/06/politics/pence-trump-electoral-college-letter/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">unable to do</a>, but its actions are in continuity with more mundane practices designed to prevent the realization of true multiracial democracy. Wells shows us that these practices have always been a central strategy of U.S. nation-building, and U.S. citizens have routinely resorted to terrorism in pursuit of their political goals.</p><p>If we want to be better than this and redeem the promises of the nation's founders, we must recognize that <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/politics/a35153881/they-say-this-isnt-america-trump-insurrection/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">this, too, is who we are</a>. Until we confront this fact, we will not only continue to face mob violence and the corrosion of law, government, and our moral character, but also threats to national security, civil rights, democratic institutions, and global peace posed by a political system built on the idea of white superiority and the often-violent exclusion of groups perceived as threats to this system.</p><p><em>Syracuse University's Dr. <a href="https://thecollege.syr.edu/people/faculty/verena-erlenbusch-anderson/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Verena Erlenbusch-Anderson</a> works in political philosophy and contemporary European philosophy, with a special interest in critical theory and genealogy. She is the author of </em>Genealogies of Terrorism: Revolution, State Violence, Empire<em> (Columbia University Press, 2018). She regularly teaches courses in philosophy of law.</em></p>
John Dean: Insurrectionist senators are co-conspirators and should not sit in judgment of Trump
January 24, 2021
On Friday evening Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump over the deadly Capitol insurrection will begin the week of Feb. 8.
"We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation's history behind us. But healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability. And that is what this trial will provide," said Senator Schumer.
<p>"The names of Cruz and Hawley should go down in history next to people like Benedict Arnold," Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego told Business Insider. "They are just traitors to the country and traitors to the Constitution."</p><p>John Dean, the former White House Counsel for Richard Nixon who provided key testimony against Nixon as a witness in the 1973 Nixon impeachment hearings, took to Twitter Saturday afternoon:</p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="47aade90d54d1b9f539d0e49b5f9fbfd" id="b07c3"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1353046106020560896"><div style="margin:1em 0">Americans cannot get a fair Senate Impeachment trial of Trump’s insurrection with insurrectionists on the jury. Sen… https://t.co/smnvCTOfGK</div> — John W. Dean (@John W. Dean)<a href="https://twitter.com/JohnWDean/statuses/1353046106020560896">1611426304.0</a></blockquote></div> <p>As Common Dreams <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/01/21/good-first-step-senators-file-ethics-complaint-over-cruz-and-hawleys-role-capitol" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a> Thursday, a group of seven Democrats filed an ethics complaint on Thursday requesting an investigation into the two senators' roles in inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.</p><p>Friday, Hawley attempted to defend his role saying "I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections. That's my job, and I will keep doing it."</p><p>But few were buying Hawley's defense:</p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f60c7c1d8177afca5eb286425f7fd011" id="cbf5f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1353061569941315591"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sen. Hawley is trying to wiggle out of inciting a riot that killed 5 by saying “I was just representing my constitu… https://t.co/BvxvzgdBKc</div> — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez)<a href="https://twitter.com/AOC/statuses/1353061569941315591">1611429991.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="173722dfe03af259462f44566b54c790" id="54808"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1353057469124104194"><div style="margin:1em 0">Are the Senators who voted to overturn the election results and particularly Hawley and Cruz who helped incite insu… https://t.co/gnL94dVhAP</div> — Steven Beschloss (@Steven Beschloss)<a href="https://twitter.com/StevenBeschloss/statuses/1353057469124104194">1611429013.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c9d677ab927180494350c0c5d8b4e11c" id="72489"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1353038206766350338"><div style="margin:1em 0">So many of the GOP Senators (e.g. Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, etc.) were complicit in Trump's Big Lie an… https://t.co/o8dVUGl4zQ</div> — Land Snark (@Land Snark)<a href="https://twitter.com/snark_land/statuses/1353038206766350338">1611424421.0</a></blockquote></div>
