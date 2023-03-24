‘Pits parents against parents’: House Republicans pass anti-LGBTQ Florida-style K-12 ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’

The Republican-majority U.S. House of Representatives Friday morning passed HR 5, the "Parents' Bill of Rights," legislation similar to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' laws that have led to book bans and targeting of LGBTQ children.

The bill passed 213-208, with 14 Members not voting. All yes votes were from Republicans only. Five Republicans joined Democrats to vote no.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu of California warned the legislation "pits parents against parents."

"The extreme MAGA H.R. 5 bill will let other parents dictate what books your child gets to read. It'll make it easier for other parents to know if your child has an eating disorder, or is experiencing a mental health crisis," Lieu warned.

U.S> Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) warned, "H.R. 5 would codify Republican book bans all over the country. Stories of Holocaust survivors, enslaved Americans, and over 1,600 other stories have already been pulled from shelves."

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) said HR5 is "a vehicle for hate and political nonsense."

Congressman Greg Murphy, Republican of North Carolina, in a recorded statement falsely claimed the bill was needed because "Children are being taught to hate our country," and "parents are labeled as domestic terrorists."

In his speech before the bill passed, Speaker Kevin McCarthy declared, "We believe parents should know what your children is [sic] learning."

CNN reports the bill would also "require elementary and middle schools that receive federal funding to obtain parental consent before 'changing a minor child’s gender markers, pronouns, or preferred name on any school form; or allowing a child to change the child’s sex-based accommodations, including locker rooms or bathrooms.'"

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the legislation “Orwellian to the core,” and promised it “will not see the light of day.”

