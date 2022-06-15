Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ reportedly banned in over a dozen countries over same-sex kiss
Buzz Lightyear and Alisha Hawthorne in the Pixar movie "Lightyear." - Pixar/Disney/Pixar/TNS

“Lightyear,” the much-anticipated “Toy Story” spinoff, has reportedly been banned in 14 countries over a brief same-sex kiss. The Disney-Pixar computer-animated adventure film starring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear features a kiss between Alisha, voiced by the actress Uzo Aduba, and her wife Kiko. The United Arab Emirates announced in a tweet Monday that the film, which was scheduled to premiere on Thursday, would not be shown in the country “due to its violation of the country’s media standards.” “The office confirms that all films screened in cinemas across the country are subje...