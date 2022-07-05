‘Planned for weeks’: Highland Park massacre suspect purchased weapons legally and walked to mother’s house after shooting

The 21-year-old man suspected of being the shooter in Monday's Highland Park, Illinois massacre planned the attack for weeks, purchased his weapons legally, disguised himself by wearing women's attire to "conceal his facial tattoos and his identity," and to "help him during the escape." He then walked to his mother's house after the shooting, police said in a Tuesday press conference.

Six people died and over thirty others were wounded.

The "high-powered rifle" Robert Crimo used is "similar to an AR-15," Christopher Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County major crimes task force told reporters. He used it to "fire more than 70 rounds into the crowd."

Crimo later borrowed his mother's car.



Police say there was no one else involved. They add they were aware of him through previous interactions but those were not violent.