Poland reports highest number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number in the fourth wave of the pandemic, a deputy health minister said, adding the figure could be a result of delayed reporting due to the Christmas holidays. More than 75% of those who died were unvaccinated, Waldemar Kraska said. "I think we are currently experiencing a peak in the number of people who are dying," he told private television channel Polsat News. Poland has been experiencing a persistently high rate of daily infections, though the Omicron variant has yet to gain a foothold there. On Wednes...