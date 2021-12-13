Poland's Morawiecki criticizes Germany's European political goals
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) shakes hands with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Jakub Morawiecki during a press conference after their meeting. Kay Nietfeld/dpa
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticized the new German government's European political goals during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's inaugural visit to Warsaw.

"Uniformity and egalitarianism are not good courses of action," Morawiecki said after his meeting with Scholz.

Germany's new centre-left coalition government has committed to working for an Europan Union "that protects its values and the rule of law both internally and externally." There has also been talk of developing the EU into a "federal European state.

Morawiecki said that in Poland people perceive the planned federalization of Europe as "democratic centralism, bureaucratic centralism. Europe will be strong if it is a Europe of sovereign states," he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Jakub Morawiecki speak during a press conference after their meeting. Kay Nietfeld/dpa
