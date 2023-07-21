Poland to move soldiers to east of country due to Wagner risks

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's security committee decided in a meeting on Wednesday to move military units to the country's east due to the Wagner Group's presence in Belarus, state-run news agency PAP quoted its secretary as saying on Friday. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was shown in a video on Wednesday welcoming his fighters to Belarus, telling them they would take no further part in the Ukraine war for now but ordering them to gather their strength for Africa while they trained the Belarusian army. On Thursday, the Belarusian defence ministry said Wagner mercenaries had started to train Bel...