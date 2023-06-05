Police detain 23 people in Hong Kong on Tiananmen anniversary

By Jessie Pang and Ben Blanchard HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) - Hong Kong police said they detained 23 people on Sunday for "breaching public peace" and arrested a 53-year-old woman for "obstructing police officers" as authorities ramped up security for the 34th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Restrictions in Hong Kong have stifled what were once the largest vigils marking the anniversary of the bloody crackdown by Chinese troops on pro-democracy demonstrators, leaving cities like Taipei, London, New York and Berlin to keep the memory of June 4 alive. Near Victoria Park, the ...