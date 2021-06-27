Police find hate messages at accommodation of Wuerzburg suspect
Knife attack in Wuerzburg city centre in Germany - A young man lights a candle in front of a closed and cordoned off shop in the city centre, where three people have been killed and five injured in a knife attack in downtown Wuerzburg on Friday. The alleged attacker was caught and detained, police said. - Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa
Knife attack in Wuerzburg city centre in Germany - A young man lights a candle in front of a closed and cordoned off shop in the city centre, where three people have been killed and five injured in a knife attack in downtown Wuerzburg on Friday. The alleged attacker was caught and detained, police said. - Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Police have found hate messages during a raid of the homeless shelter where the suspect in a fatal knife attack in Wuerzburg, Germany, had been staying.

The found material, including text messages on his phone, would now be analyzed, criminal director Armin Kuehnert said during a press conference.

Police also said that most of the victims of the knife attack on Friday were women.

Not only the three people killed were women, but also most of those injured.

It was unclear whether the alleged attacker, a 24-year-old migrant, had targeted women on purpose or if it was a coincidence, police said, adding that investigations were underway.