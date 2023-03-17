Police fire tear gas at spontaneous anti-pension bill protest in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Police fired tear gas at protesters on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, where some 7,000 people demonstrated against the government's pension changes in a spontaneous and unplanned rally. A Reuters reporter saw cobble stones being thrown at the police, who charged to break up groups of protesters. The demonstration was across the river Seine from parliament, where Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne earlier on Thursday announced her government would push through the reform using a special constitution clause, as her minority government could not get the necessary backing from th...
Trump Media auditor and business partner go silent as Russia money laundering probe revealed
March 17, 2023
An auditor responsible for overseeing Trump Media's books is ducking calls seeking comment on a pair of loans totaling $8 million that have fallen under investigation as possible money laundering.
Top executives at Donald Trump's social media raised concerns about the loans from Paxum Bank and ES Family Trust, which both are linked to an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin, and it remains unclear whether the SEC-licensed broker-dealer who sourced the loans or auditor BF Borders completed any due diligence under anti-money laundering and “Know Your Customer” requirements, reported The Guardian.
"A person who picked up the phone at BF Borgers this week put a reporter seeking comment on hold until the line disconnected," the newspaper's Hugo Lowell reported. "On a subsequent call, the person said they would pass the request on to managing partner Ben Borgers."
The payments came as Trump Media, which owns the Trump Social platform, was running out of money in December 2021 and February 2022 as its planned merger with the blank check company DWAC was halted by an SEC investigation, and top executives at the fledgling tech company were so concerned about the origins of the loans they considered returning the money.
However, according to Trump Media co-founder turned whistleblower Will Wilkerson, chief financial officer Phillip Juhan ultimately decided not to return the money because giving up $8 million of the roughly $12 million of cash they had on hand would have put the company in a precarious position.
DWAC chief executive Patrick Orlando sourced the first loan, $2 million from Paxum Bank, just before Christmas 2021 and later charged a $240,000 finder’s fee to Trump Media, and he declined to provide requested information about the lender to company executives who voiced concerns.
Donald Trump Jr., who had taken a more actively role in the company since that summer, personally signed off on the loan Christmas Eve 2021 in a communication sent to outside counsel, but Juhan raised concerns again about the sources of the loans on March 8, 2022.
"Our auditors require confirmation statements signed by all noteholders," Juhan wrote in an email reviewed by The Guardian. "We don’t have a contact for ES Family Trust other than the name of Angel Pacheco (Trustee). Can you provide contact info (email) so that our auditor (BF Borgers) can email this confirmation? Thanks!”
It's unclear whether any further information or a signed version of the loan agreement were ever passed on to Juhan or the auditor, and the CFO and Orlando also did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Busted: DOJ has evidence the Trump campaign knew there was no election fraud
March 17, 2023
Before Donald Trump made his infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger imploring him to find votes that would help him secure the state's electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election, the now-former president's own campaign staff had created a report that showed there was little to no evidence of voter fraud in the state.
Worse for Trump, according to the Washington Post, the Department of Justice obtained a copy of the internal document a month ago as part of it's Jan. 6 insurrection investigation
While the president was complaining there was widespread election tampering in Georgia, the report commissioned by his own campaign painted an entirely different story.
According to the Washington Post's Josh Dawsey, the Post obtained the secret report which shows that, "Researchers paid by Trump’s team had 'high confidence' of only nine dead voters in Fulton County, defined as ballots that may have been cast by someone else in the name of a deceased person. They believed there was a 'potential statewide exposure' of 23 such votes across the Peach State — or 4,977 less than the 'minimum' Trump claimed."
The Trump report also noted that they also found little evidence of voter fraud in Nevada, another state where the former president also contested the results after losing to President Joe Biden.
The Post is reporting the internal report is in the hands of the Department of Justice as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 investigation.
According to Dawsey, "The 'Project 2020' report conducted by the Berkeley Research Group and a team of scientists has now been obtained by prosecutors investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. A copy was reviewed by The Washington Post, and it shows that Trump’s own campaign paid more than $600,000 for research that undercut many of his most explosive claims. The research was never made public."
The report added that "the Justice Department has sought and obtained multiple reports, emails and interviews from witnesses that show campaign officials analyzing, and often discrediting, claims that Trump was making publicly, according to several people involved in the investigation, who like some others spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal details. The Berkeley report was provided to the Justice Department earlier this month, one of the people said, after some people involved in its crafting received a subpoena."
You can read more here.
Cambodian leader Hun Sen unveiled a collection of stolen Angkor crown jewelry on Friday which was recently returned to the kingdom after decades in Britain, pleading for other long-lost treasures to be handed back.
Gold crowns, necklaces and amulets were among the trove of treasures from the Angkor period, which ran from the ninth to 14th centuries AD when the Khmer empire dominated vast parts of Southeast Asia.
The Cambodian culture ministry characterized the items -- expected to go on display at the national museum -- as "priceless cultural heritage".
"I appeal to museums, institutions and Khmer artifact collectors to continue to return those items voluntarily to Cambodia," Hun Sen told the ceremony.
"Heritage items should be returned to their country of origin."
The culture ministry last month discreetly received 77 pieces from the family of the late, disgraced British art dealer Douglas Latchford.
Two 10th-century sculptures recently returned by the United States were also displayed on Friday.
Dominic Williams, the British ambassador to Cambodia, tweeted that it was an "extraordinary privilege to see these previously stolen artifacts displayed in their ancestral home".
When he died in 2020, Latchford was awaiting trial in the United States for art trafficking, and the same year his family agreed to return the antiquities to Cambodia.
The family returned five stone and bronze artifacts in 2021.
Thousands of antiques and artifacts were stolen from Cambodia during the conflict and genocide of the Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s.
Last year, the United States returned 30 looted items, including bronze and stone statues of Buddhist and Hindu deities that were carved more than 1,000 years ago.
The Cambodian government has been negotiating with other countries, including the United States, and private collectors to return more Khmer artifacts to the kingdom.
© 2023 AFP
