Police tell Berlin ravers to keep clothes on at mass techno parade

Music fans take part in the "Rave the Planet Parade". Fabian Sommer/dpa
Berlin police asked party-goers to keep their clothes on while attending the city's huge annual techno parade, which kicked off on Saturday afternoon.
Amid sweltering temperatures topping 30 degrees Celcius, some ravers at Berlin's "Rave the Planet" parade apparently got too hot and shed clothing. "A request we didn't think we'd have to make either: Please do not disrobe," wrote Berlin police on Twitter.
Other participants had allegedly complained to police about nudity. The event's organizers also made similar announcements.