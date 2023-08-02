Police off north Spain intercept boat carrying two tonnes of cocaine

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police seized two metric tonnes (4,409 pounds) of cocaine with a street value of about 70 million euros ($76.7 million) from a single-mast sailboat they intercepted off Spain's northern coast, the country's tax agency said on Wednesday. It said the location of the haul, in the Bay of Biscay, was "totally exceptional". Most cocaine shipments from Latin America to Europe are seized along Spain's western Atlantic coast. The 13-metre (43-foot) long vessel named Night Falls was sailing under a British flag when it was intercepted some 30 nautical miles off the port city o...