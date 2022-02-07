Police on high alert in Haiti as political uncertainty looms, no president to swear in
Haitian President Jovenel Moise walks on the tarmac of Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on May 7, 2020. - PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Monday will mark five years since Haitian President Jovenel Moïse came into office in an election that, instead of shoring up democracy in an already volatile Haiti, plunged it deeper into crisis and a bitter constitutional power dispute even before his July 7 assassination. Marred by allegations of fraud and low turnout, the 2017 presidential vote took place 15 months after a disastrous first round that was discarded due to “massive irregularities.” Over the course of Moïse’s embattled presidency and up to moment of his middle-of-the-night slaying, he faced mass protests, resignation calls an...