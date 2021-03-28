Police say blast outside Indonesian church is suspected bombing
Bomb explosion in Indonesia - A bomb squad member works in front of the Makassar Cathedral Church after a bomb explosion. Police said nine people were injured and it was likely a suicide bombing and that the suspect was dead. - Herwin Bahar/ZUMA Wire/dpa
Several people were injured in a blast outside a church in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province on Sunday morning, local television reported.

Provincial police spokesman E Zulpan said the explosion was believed to be from a bomb. The blast took place at 10:28 am (0328 GMT).

Body parts had been found at the scene, he said.

The Kompas TV news channel said it was a suspected suicide attack.

A police bomb squad and ambulances have arrived at the scene.