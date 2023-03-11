Police: Suspect in hostage-taking in Germany taken into custody

A view of a locked pharmacy after an armed 20-year-old man held 11 people hostage inside a drugstore for five hours on Friday in Germany's southern city of Karlsruhe before being apprehended. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

The 20-year-old man suspected of keeping 11 people hostage in a pharmacy for five hours on Friday in Germany's south-western city of Karlsruhe has been taken into custody, authorities said on Saturday

According to the public prosecutor's office and the police, a judge issued an arrest warrant on charges of hostage-taking.

The 20-year-old suspect, who is known to the police, held the 11 hostages for almost five hours until special forces stormed the pharmacy and overpowered him.

The perpetrator was armed but he acted alone, police said earlier.

A police spokesperson identified the weapon as a shotgun. Initial investigations had suggested that the man might have had a female accomplice, but this was never confirmed.

"The 20-year-old acted alone," the spokesman said.

Of the initial 11 hostages, eight had been able to hide in the building, he said. Three people were held by the suspect.

No one was injured, the police said.

Police spokesman Dennis Kohl said several emergency calls had come in from the pharmacy as the crime was happening. Police arrived on the scene only two minutes later.

The German suspect was known to police, as he had a history of violence and property-related crimes, Kohl said.

For tactical reasons, the police have not yet given any information on the hostage-taker's demands, such as a ransom.

The Karlsruhe Criminal Investigation Department has set up a 10-member team to continue the investigation.

The pharmacy could not be reached by phone the day after the crime. However, according to a dpa reporter, customers were able to pick up medication orders through a side door. The main entrance was boarded up. Photos showed shattered glass on the floor of the shop.

The hostages had received immediate offers of help after the rescue, with a support worker at the scene.

The mayor of Karlsruhe, Frank Mentrup, thanked the emergency services and said he hoped that the hostages would be able to come to terms with what they had experienced as quickly as possible following their release.

"Karlsruhe is relieved that this dangerous situation was ended without bloodshed," he said in a statement on Friday evening.

He thanked the emergency forces of the police, fire brigade and rescue services.

"I am deeply saddened that such an act took place in our midst," Mentrup said.