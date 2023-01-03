Politicians who joined the Trump cult will eventually see their demise -- Kevin McCarthy saw his today: op-ed

Kevin McCarthy a large portion of his political career catering to former President Donald Trump and his allies, hoping that one day it would result in his being voted in as House Speaker, but on Tuesday, "he was rewarded instead with the type of humiliation we have not seen on the House floor in a century: Being forced to smirk through repeated public beatings at the hands of his own members," writes The Bulwark's Tim Miller.

McCarthy and [Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw] and their ilk convinced themselves that they could throw in with the world’s biggest grifter, tell lie after lie (after lie) to their own voters, campaign for a boat of sh**house rats so crazy that they make yesterday’s crazies blush—and at the end be rewarded with their loyal support," Miller writes. "Absurd."

According to Miller, those who threw their lot in with Trump will eventually see the demise of their political careers, and McCarthy saw his today.

"What he found is that crazy begets crazy," writes Miller. "Once the floodgates opened the 5 Never Kevin votes had ballooned to an unthinkable 19. And then the same 19 voted against him a second time."

