Poll: 7.2% adults in US identify as LGBTQ, more than a double than a decade ago

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
A total of 7.2% of adults in the United States identified as LGBTQ in 2022 a Gallup poll released Wednesday shows. While that’s just a small increase from 2021 numbers — 7.1% — the 2022 Gallup data reflects an overall upward trend. In 2012, when the analytics giant began measuring LGBTQ identification, only about 3.5% of adults self-identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or something other than heterosexual and cisgender (meaning they identify with the sex they were assigned at birth). Researchers credit the younger generations — especially those born between 1997 and 2004, o...