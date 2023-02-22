Poll: 7.2% adults in US identify as LGBTQ, more than a double than a decade ago

"Little respected Representative Eric Swalwell was just kicked off the Intelligence Committee... for having the poor judgement of dating and falling desperately in love with a Chinese Spy, Fang Fang, whose honey net has gotten mass amounts of information for her beloved China," Trump wrote.

Swalwell broke off all contact with the woman in question after being informed of her true intentions by American intelligence officials. Authorities have since cleared Swalwell of any wrongdoing and have said they do not believe the spy obtained any classified information.

Trump concluded his Truth Social post with more personal insults against Swalwell.

"Fortunately, people understand that Swalwell is a 'low life,' not respected by anybody and merely used for entertainment purposes by the Fake News Media to continue their assault on President Donald J. Trump, and America!"