Pompeo says discussions to oust Trump after Jan. 6 attack on Capitol weren’t serious
Mike Pompeo says he “never seriously” tried to use the 25th Amendment to remove former President Donald Trump from office after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The ex-secretary of state sought to downplay — but pointedly did not deny — reports that he and other Cabinet members talked about ousting Trump for inciting the riot. “They (Jan. 6 committee) were looking for discussions about the 25th Amendment, discussions that I never seriously undertook with my counterparts,” Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News late Thursday. Pompeo, who is considering a 2024 presidential run, comes as panel ...