Pope arrives in Portugal as country grapples with clergy sexual abuse

By Catarina Demony and Philip Pullella LISBON (Reuters) -Pope Francis landed in Lisbon on Wednesday for a global gathering of young Catholics taking place in the shadow of Portugal's huge clergy sexual abuse scandal and criticism of soaring costs for the event. Hundreds of thousands of young people from around the world have descended on Lisbon to welcome Francis, whose plane, also carrying his entourage and reporters, touched down at Lisbon's Figo Maduro military air base. His first stop will be a welcoming ceremony hosted by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the presidential Be...