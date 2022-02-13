Pope expresses concern, leads silent prayer for Ukraine
Pope Francis delivers the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. Evandro Inetti/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Pope Francis voiced his concern about the conflict in Ukraine in comments following his traditional Angelus prayer on Sunday.

"The news coming out of Ukraine is very worrying," the 85-year-old Catholic leader told thousands of worshippers and onlookers in St Peter's Square in Rome.

He called on political leaders to make every effort to bring about peace and then led the crowd in silent prayer for the country.

