Pope expresses Holocaust 'shame' before Slovak Jews

That has not kept him from associating and accepting donations from Jim Worthington, who is being investigated by the FBI over his possible connections to the attempted insurrection.

According to Rolling Stone's Hunter Walker, Fitzpatrick "spoke out against the riot and backed a resolution condemning Trump's 'reprehensible conduct.' But that hasn't stopped Fitzpatrick from maintaining a close relationship — personally and financially — with Worthington, a man who helped bus hundreds of people to Washington for a "Million MAGA March" on Jan. 6. New reporting from Rolling Stone reveals how Worthington has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Fitzpatrick and committees that support him. And, less than five months after Fitzpatrick counseled Worthington on his dealings with the FBI, Worthington hosted a fundraiser for the congressman in his home, according to posts on Worthington's Facebook page."

According to Worthington, Fitzpatrick counseled him to layer up after the FBI visit, with Rolling Stone reporting that the GOP lawmaker told him, "Well, you should probably get an attorney, just not because you need one, but that's probably the right thing to do."

The report adds that Worthington claims he never went near the Capitol building on Jan 6th and "He has also expressed confidence that none of the hundreds of people he helped bring to Washington took part in the riot."

In a Facebook post, he wrote, "Not one of them was near the Capitol entrance when the rioting took place nor were most of them aware of any activities at the Capitol until after they got on the bus. These folks are not seditionists, nor do they break the law."

Rolling Stone is also reporting that Worthington's "People4Trump's advertisement for the trip, which has since been deleted, indicated it would include more than just attending Trump's speech. That ad declared, "March will start at the National Mall and proceed to the Capitol for the Electoral Votes.'"

