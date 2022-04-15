Pope Francis at Easter: Ukrainian refugees are treated differently

Pope Francis delivers his homily during the Chrism Mass at St. Peter's Basilica. Evandro Inetti/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Pope Francis has hinted that racism was behind the fact that many countries have been more welcoming to refugees from war-torn Ukraine than to those from other parts of the world.

Speaking to Italian television station RAI, the pontiff said the weakest always suffered the most in wars, adding: "The refugees are divided. First class, second class, by skin colour, whether you come from a developed country or a non-developed one.

"We are racists. And that's bad," the Pope said.

According to UN figures, more than 4.7 million Ukrainians have left the country since Russia invaded in late February.

Later on Good Friday, when Christians remember the death of Jesus, Pope Francis oversaw a public service at St Peter's Basilica in Rome for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began over two years ago.

The sermon was delivered by Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, the official preacher of the papal household. Francis followed most of the ceremony sitting down. The 85-year-old has been suffering from knee problems for a long time.

He also refrained from praying in front of the altar at the beginning of the Good Friday liturgy and remained standing instead.

Francis used his interview with RAI to reiterate his pacifist stance against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

"We live according to an idea where we kill each other because of the need for power, for security, for many things," the head of the Catholic Church said.

"I understand governments that buy weapons. I understand them, but I don't approve of it."