Pope Francis gifts ‘Crucifixion relics’ to King Charles for coronation
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales shakes hands with Pope Francis during the canonization of Cardinal Newman, held by Pope Francis at St. - WPA Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

The cross leading King Charles’ upcoming coronation will contain supposed relics from the cross Jesus was crucified on, following a gift from the Vatican on Wednesday. Relics from the “True Cross” have been used for centuries to mark certain objects as holy and significant — though given the implausibly high number of such relics, many people doubt their authenticity. The Vatican gifted Charles with two wooden splinters measuring 0.2 and 0.4 inches, according to The Times of London. Those pieces will be placed into the Cross of Wales, which will lead the coronation procession May 6. “In a sign...