Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness

"Michael, I have to ask, knowing him as well as you do, what are you expecting to see happen on Tuesday?" host Phang asked. "In some ways, it's going to be a little bit of a controlled environment because he is going to have his Secret Service flanking him. But do you think he is going to try to make some type of public spectacle to achieve some type of martyrdom on Tuesday when he shows up for his arraignment?"

"Whatever option does he have?" Cohen shot back. "To walk in like the loser coward that he is? To walk in like the man who has divided and is trying to destroy our country?"

"I mean, he is going to make this appearance that he is as tough as nails and that it is not bothering him and that he is taking this all in stride as part of the witch hunt as part of the radical left looking to take him out of the presidential race because, he of course, being the frontrunner of the Republican party despite how sad that is."

"That this is all the radical left and that he has to play that same card over and over again, otherwise what is he supposed to do cry?" he continued before adding, "Cry in front of the people, which is probably what he wants to do?"

