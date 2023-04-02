Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness

By Crispian Balmer VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis led a Palm Sunday service the day after he was discharged from hospital following a bout of bronchitis, and urged the world to take better care of the poor, the lonely and the infirm. Thousands of people waved palm and olive branches as Francis was driven into St. Peter's Square sitting in the back of a white, open-topped vehicle before the start of the Mass, which lasted two hours. "I thank you for your participation and also for your prayers, which intensified during these past days. Thank you," he said at the end of the service in an ...