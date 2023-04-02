Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness

By Crispian Balmer VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis led a Palm Sunday service the day after he was discharged from hospital following a bout of bronchitis, and urged the world to take better care of the poor, the lonely and the infirm. Thousands of people waved palm and olive branches as Francis was driven into St. Peter's Square sitting in the back of a white, open-topped vehicle before the start of the Mass, which lasted two hours. "I thank you for your participation and also for your prayers, which intensified during these past days. Thank you," he said at the end of the service in an ...
'This is really happening!' Maria Bartiromo freaks out to Jim Jordan over Trump indictment
April 02, 2023
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo pushed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to subpoena Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg after a grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump over alleged hush money payments to a porn star.
During an interview on Sunday, Bartiromo asked Jordan to hold Bragg accountable in Congress.
"But, Congressman, I mean, this is really happening!" Bartiromo fretted. "I mean, Trump is preparing to surrender after this indictment on Tuesday."
"Well, they keep saying, oh, you're not supposed to be involved because, you know, this is a local prosecution decision," she told Jordan.
"And we're saying, well, look, you use federal funds," Jordan replied. "We think this grew out of the special counsel investigation, as I said earlier, which is obviously a federal statute. And maybe, most importantly, this involves the most important election we have, the election for president of the United States."
"Well, what are you — when are you expecting to speak with Alvin Bragg if he does not come to testify in front of the Judiciary Committee?" Bartiromo asked. "Will you subpoena him?"
"Everything's on the table, Maria," Jordan stated.
Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.
Trump will create a 'public spectacle' to avoid looking like a 'loser coward' in Manhattan: Michael Cohen
April 02, 2023
Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, former Donald Trump "fixer" Michale Cohen predicted the former president will try to create some kind of scene when he appears in Manhattan on Tuesday to be arraigned on criminal charges.
With the former president expected to turn himself in for fingerprinting and a mug shot, as well as an appearance before a judge, host Phang asked if Trump would attempt to make it look like he is being victimized while being arrested.
"Michael, I have to ask, knowing him as well as you do, what are you expecting to see happen on Tuesday?" host Phang asked. "In some ways, it's going to be a little bit of a controlled environment because he is going to have his Secret Service flanking him. But do you think he is going to try to make some type of public spectacle to achieve some type of martyrdom on Tuesday when he shows up for his arraignment?"
"Whatever option does he have?" Cohen shot back. "To walk in like the loser coward that he is? To walk in like the man who has divided and is trying to destroy our country?"
"I mean, he is going to make this appearance that he is as tough as nails and that it is not bothering him and that he is taking this all in stride as part of the witch hunt as part of the radical left looking to take him out of the presidential race because, he of course, being the frontrunner of the Republican party despite how sad that is."
"That this is all the radical left and that he has to play that same card over and over again, otherwise what is he supposed to do cry?" he continued before adding, "Cry in front of the people, which is probably what he wants to do?"
Watch below or at the link:
MSNBC 04 02 2023 08 32 15 youtu.be
Trump attorney scrambles to undercut client: 'I have no reason to believe this judge is biased'
April 02, 2023
Joseph Tacopina, an attorney for Donald Trump, seemed to undercut the former president on Sunday by noting that the judge presiding over an upcoming arraignment did not appear to be biased.
During an interview on CNN, host Dana Bash noted that Trump had attacked Judge Juan Merchan as biased following the news that he would be indicted this week.
"The former president, your client, was lashing out against him," Bash said. "And the former president said that the judge hates him and was handpicked by the DA for this case for that reason. Are you going to ask for a different judge?"
"We are going to take the indictment, evaluate all our legal options, and pursue everyone most vigorously," Tacopina stated. "This is a case of political persecution."
"But let's talk about the judge," Bash pressed. "Will you ask for a different judge?"
"You know, I have no issue with this judge whatsoever," the attorney replied.
"Your client does," Bash observed.
"Well, my client has a right to have an issue with everything," Tacopina snapped. "He's been politically persecuted. Make no mistake about that, Dana."
"So you don't believe this judge is biased?" Bash asked.
"I have no reason to believe this judge is biased," the attorney stated. "I've not been before him on this matter. So we have to let this process play out."
Watch the video below from CNN.
